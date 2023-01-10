ADVERTISEMENT

Punters, Kings Know When to Stop!…watch Jay Jay Okocha in BetKing’s new responsible gaming film

Picture this, you’ve been exercising for thirty minutes and your body is screaming for a break but you don’t stop till you collapse. You hit a limit but you refused to stop and you’ve put yourself at risk. That’s what happens when you engage in any kind of activity without setting a clear limit on when to stop – including sports betting.

Gaming has always been a thing people love but it can occasionally be too tempting. Not setting clear boundaries can result in irresponsible gaming. It's crucial to understand what responsible gaming is and to make sure you implement it for your welfare because gaming can be both enjoyable and potentially dangerous.

What is Responsible Gaming?

Responsible gaming is about using betting for fun and entertainment’s sake. Sports betting can become problematic when punters bet more money than they can afford to lose. Responsible gaming can help gaming enthusiasts avoid potential pitfalls.

Recognizing that responsible gaming programs are really about sensitizing punters, leading sports betting company, BetKing has launched a campaign themed ‘Kings Know when to stop’. The campaign features a three-part video series that encourages players to maintain responsible gaming behaviors by recognizing and sticking to their limits. The first episode features BetKing’s Brand Ambassador & Nigerian Football Legend, Jay Jay Okocha.

Best Practices for Responsible Gaming

Many temptations come with gaming and it is the responsibility of players to ensure that they do not get carried away with the thrill of the game and put themselves at risk.

Players can implement certain strategies to remain in control of the game. Here are a few ways to practice responsible gaming:

  • Set a Budget 

Setting strict spending limits can benefit gamers who like to play all the time. Players can, for example, train themselves to only deposit what they can afford to lose.

  • Don't Chase After Losses

Loss chasing occurs when a player continues to place large bets to cover steadily increasing losses. It is tempting to try to win back the money that has been lost but players must stick to their financial limits.

  • Enjoy Small Wins

Keep in mind that the fun of gaming is in the experience, not the actual winning. Instead, it's best to celebrate whatever small wins you may have. Small wins are essentially a side benefit to the main excitement of gaming.

Remember, gaming is fun but kings know when to stop. Start gaming responsibly today!

    Punters, Kings Know When to Stop!…watch Jay Jay Okocha in BetKing's new responsible gaming film

