PulseSPORTS30: Osimhen, Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Awoniyi make up the top 5

The PulseSPORTS30 ranking is non-discriminatory and will not be restricted to footballers playing in the world's major leagues.

Meet entrants 1 to 5.

#5 TAIWO AWONIYI

Awoniyi finally lived up to the lofty heights that have long been expected of him with a fabulous campaign at Union Berlin.

Having completed a move away from Liverpool last summer, the 24-year-old immediately repaid the faith shown in him by his new employers by scoring 15 crucial Bundesliga goals for Union Berlin. He was also directly involved in 34 per cent of his team’s goals.

Awoniyi ended the season as the highest scoring Nigerian player in Europe’s top five leagues, and helped Union Berlin qualify for their first Europa League qualification in their 116 year history.

#4 MOSES SIMON

Simon, one of Nigeria's best performers in Europe's top 5 leagues, ended the season in a way he possibly did not expect it to end for him, and Nantes.

The 26-year-old winger was a regular for Nantes, playing 34 matches in all competitions - 30 in the league and 4 in the French cup. In the Ligue 1, he scored six and assisted eight more to see Nantes finish in a satisfactory 9th place, by their standard.

Moses was instrumental for Nantes, and helped them to their fourth-ever Coupe de France title, Nantes first since 2001.

#3 CALVIN BASSEY

The 2021/2022 season will be remembered as the breakout season for Calvin Bassey.

The centre-back played a pivotal role for the Scottish club, playing for over 4300 minutes as Rangers reached two cup finals: the Europa League and Scottish Cup, and claimed the man-of-the-match awards for both finals.

While the Europa League final ended in a heartbreak for the versatile defender, he won the Scottish Cup with the Gers. Bassey was also named Rangers young player of the year for his incredible performances all season.

#2 JOE ARIBO

Aribo's profile has been on the rise since signing for Rangers, but he took his performances to another level in the just-concluded season.

The 25-year-old midfielder played a key role for Rangers in Europe, the Scottish Premiership, and the Scottish cup, scoring eight goals and providing another six in the Scottish top-flight.

Another three assists and one goal helped Rangers in their run to the Europa League final which they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt. Aribo's consistency was not lacking in the Scottish Cup either, as he helped Rangers cap their fine season with a trophy.

#1 VICTOR OSIMHEN

If there was only one spot on this list, a hundred times over, it would still go to Victor Osimhen.

Despite missing over two months of action due to injury, Osimhen still finished as the highest goal scorer for the Partenopei, bagging 18 goals and six assists in just 32 appearances for Napoli.

Such dominance this season saw the 23-year-old striker also score the most goals - than any other player - for the Nigerian national team, nine goals and two assists in nine matches.

Osimhen crowned his season, being named the Serie A’s best U23 player of the year.