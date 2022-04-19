Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Adepoju Tobi Samuel.
Match day 23 of the Nigeria Professional Football League 2021/22 season produced several draws and a handful of home wins as the quest for safety and the battle for continental spots continued.

Rivers United's Ishaq Rafiu scored for the first time in four match days, while Gombe United's Yusuf Abdulazeez hit double figures (only the second player to do so this season). We also saw good performers like Shooting Stars' Emmanuel Lucky, Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United) and a host of others.

So, here's our NPFL team of the week for the match day.

FORMATION: 3-4-3

Mustapha Lawal (Sunshine Stars)

The goalie did enough to prevent his side from losing in Awka. His brilliant stops in the game were crucial in the point gained on the road at Rangers.

Christopher Nwaeze (Akwa United)

It will probably be his biggest game in an Akwa United shirt. He was solid at the back and did the right things adequately. Unlucky to have seen his side concede a harsh penalty, however it was still a decent outing from the former Kwara United defender.

Buhari Ibrahim (Plateau United)

Another scoring match day for the centre back. He's been consistent all season and his goal threat going forward is a rarity in the league.

Anthony Anioke (Sunshine Stars)

Excellent effort from Anthony against one of the top scoring sides in the league. He was good in his defensive duties and that ended with his side keeping a clean sheet away from home.

Adam Yakubu (Akwa United)

A rare start for him but he made the most of it. The central midfielder scored a well taken goal and was quite decisive in possession against a strong Gombe United side in Gombe.

Chiamaka Madu (Rivers United)

A goal for the former Rangers man as well. In a match against his side's rivals, Madu put up a good showing to help them restore their lead at the top.

Haggai Katoh (Plateau United)

Katoh was handful for the MFM defenders and his directness led to his goal in the final embers of the first half.

Emmanuel Ayaosi (Dakkada)

The teenager continues to steal the headlines for Dakkada. He created the first goal and had a fine outing as usual.

Emmanuel Lucky (Shooting Stars)

The left-footed CF took both of his goals brilliantly. His reaction for the first was top notch, while his flick beyond the reach of the Lobi Stars goalkeeper for the second was magnificent. Great performance.

Andy Okpe (Remo Stars)

The lanky forward continues to come good for the Sky Blue Stars. He poked home his ninth goal of the season early in the second half and fought like a warrior throughout the game.

Abdulsalam Abdulsalam (Kwara United)

The winger scored a late equalizer in the game to help his side avoid defeat. He could have won it late on but missed the chance. Generally, it was a decent performance from the lad.

Emmanuel Deutsch (Sunshine Stars)

In just his second away game, he's managed to lead his side to picking a point in Awka. A good result in their push for top-flight safety.

