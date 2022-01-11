Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week?

River United fired blanks for the second successive matchday, while Enyimba and Dakkada needed late goals to beat Shooting Stars and Nasarawa United respectively.

Here are the best performers of the matchday;

Formation - 4-3-3

GOALKEEPER

Loveday Anugbuo (Dakkada): The goalkeeper may have given away the free-kick that led to the equalizer, he was still massive in the win. He saved Silas’ spot-kick while the game was locked 1-1 and other crucial stops in the game.

DEFENDERS

Habeeb Yakubu (Sunshine Stars): Skipper of the day; his exquisite delivery helped set up his side’s first goal of the new campaign and was solid generally in the game for the Owena Whales.

Francis Odinaka (Lobi Stars): It was a composed and decisive performance from the defender. He helped his side keep a clean sheet against the champions and dealt with their attack confidently.

Isah Ali (Remo Stars): The left-footed center-back returned from injury to start at the heart of the defense and he was able to keep the opposition attackers at bay.

Precious Roland (MFM): The full-back sent in a teasing cross for the opener and was highly involved in his side’s advances forward. Highly influential performance.

MIDFIELDERS

Dayo Ojo (Remo Stars): The mercurial midfielder had an impressive outing in front of the

home support and he was at the heart of everything good the Sky Blue stars did in the game.

Ahmed Jimoh (Gombe United): He was the creator of his side’s only goal of the game - his fourth goal involvement of the season.

Babatunde Bello (Sunshine Stars): The midfielder scored an excellent free-kick and he was a prominent figure in the midfield for the home side with or without the ball in the game.

FORWARDS

Dauda Madaki (Katsina United)

The former Rangers man scored twice to help his side return to winning ways; a MoTM performance from the sleek-footed winger.

Ossy Martins (Rangers)

The forward took his goal brilliantly as his side picked a valuable away point at Kwara United on Sunday - his second goal away from home this campaign.

Kamaru Adebari (Sunshine Stars)

The striker powered home his side’s first goal of the season, setting the tone for the big win in the end.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Deji Ayeni (Sunshine Stars)