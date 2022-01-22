Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week

Here are the best performers of the matchday;

Formation - 3-4-3

GOALKEEPER

Stanley Nwabali (Lobi Stars): The goalkeeper kept his side in the game with a couple of decent saves. His organization and theatrics came in handy before going off injured after the hour mark.

DEFENDERS

Ernest Governor (Enugu Rangers): Quite a composed performance from the defender. He and the rest of the backline dealt with the threats posed by the home side which helped his side claim a major win on the road again.

Taiye Muritala (Wikki Tourists): The former Shooting Stars defender had a good game as his side won away from home after last week’s home loss to Remo Stars.

Francis Odinaka (Lobi Stars): A defensive masterclass from the former Dakkada player as he helped the Pride of Benue claim another point on the road.

MIDFIELDERS

Dayo Ojo (Remo Stars): The mercurial midfielder was decisive once again, grabbing the winner in a game his side were not at their best at all.

Kabir Balogun (Kwara United): Balogun had a fine performance in front of the home fans as his free-kick from an impossible angle gave his side the win. He was his side’s best player on the day, creating multiple chances for others to score.

Babatunde Bello (Sunshine Stars): The midfielder scored a worldie of a free-kick against Gombe United. He was in control of the game and did excel in his role perfectly.

Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers): It was an influential performance from the midfielder. He was involved in two of the goals scored, helping Rangers stay within touching distance of the league leaders.

FORWARDS

Akila Jesse (Plateau United) - The former MFM man has taken the season by storm as he scored his third goal of the campaign. It was an all round performance from him.

Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United) - Akuneto was his former side’s tormentor-in-chief. He was highly involved upfront and grabbed a goal to cap off his wonderful performance.

Martins Usule (Niger Tornadoes) - The Striker took his goal brilliantly in the close contest with Shooting Stars. He was handful for the visitors’ backline and could have had more goals in the contest.

COACH OF THE WEEK

Abdul Maikaba (Remo Stars)