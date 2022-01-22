Tornadoes won the mini relegation six-pointer in Abuja, while Kano Pillars continued their woeful away record at Kwara United. Similarly, Abdu Maikaba and Rangers secured a convincing 3-0 win over Heartland in Owerri on Friday.
Pulse Sports NPFL Team of the Week
Early log leaders Remo Stars and second placed Rivers United claimed wins in the Nigeria Professional Football League on matchday seven. Ishaq Rafiu scored for the second game running as the Pride of Rivers won in Lagos against MFM.
Here are the best performers of the matchday;
Formation - 3-4-3
GOALKEEPER
Stanley Nwabali (Lobi Stars): The goalkeeper kept his side in the game with a couple of decent saves. His organization and theatrics came in handy before going off injured after the hour mark.
DEFENDERS
Ernest Governor (Enugu Rangers): Quite a composed performance from the defender. He and the rest of the backline dealt with the threats posed by the home side which helped his side claim a major win on the road again.
Taiye Muritala (Wikki Tourists): The former Shooting Stars defender had a good game as his side won away from home after last week’s home loss to Remo Stars.
Francis Odinaka (Lobi Stars): A defensive masterclass from the former Dakkada player as he helped the Pride of Benue claim another point on the road.
MIDFIELDERS
Dayo Ojo (Remo Stars): The mercurial midfielder was decisive once again, grabbing the winner in a game his side were not at their best at all.
Kabir Balogun (Kwara United): Balogun had a fine performance in front of the home fans as his free-kick from an impossible angle gave his side the win. He was his side’s best player on the day, creating multiple chances for others to score.
Babatunde Bello (Sunshine Stars): The midfielder scored a worldie of a free-kick against Gombe United. He was in control of the game and did excel in his role perfectly.
Chidiebere Nwobodo (Rangers): It was an influential performance from the midfielder. He was involved in two of the goals scored, helping Rangers stay within touching distance of the league leaders.
FORWARDS
Akila Jesse (Plateau United) - The former MFM man has taken the season by storm as he scored his third goal of the campaign. It was an all round performance from him.
Chijioke Akuneto (Rivers United) - Akuneto was his former side’s tormentor-in-chief. He was highly involved upfront and grabbed a goal to cap off his wonderful performance.
Martins Usule (Niger Tornadoes) - The Striker took his goal brilliantly in the close contest with Shooting Stars. He was handful for the visitors’ backline and could have had more goals in the contest.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Abdul Maikaba (Remo Stars)
The former Plateau United gaffer led his side to their first win at Heartland since 2018 and it was a dominant performance as his they go third on the log.