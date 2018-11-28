Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Osimhen, Troost-Ekong lead Pulse Sports' Nigerian Team of the Weekend

Osimhen, Troost-Ekong lead Pulse Sports' Nigerian Team of the Weekend

Pulse Sports have selected their best Nigerian XI from the performances over the weekend.

  • Published:
Osimhen, Troost-Ekong lead Pulse Sports' Nigerian Team of the Weekend play Osimhen, Troost-Ekong lead Pulse Sports' Nigerian Team of the Weekend (Football User)

With the last international break of 2018 now well and over,  club football returned this weekend with a slew of interesting games.

Nigerian players all over the world were in action for their respective club sides.

As usual, Pulse Sports have selected their best Nigerian XI from the performances over the weekend.

Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper)

Daniel Akpeyi play Akpeyi was not in action over the weekend but still remains Nigeria most inform goalkeeper (Twitter/Victor Modo)
 

With no Nigerian goalkeeper of note in action over the weekend,  we stick with Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper Akpeyi in goal for this XI.

Akpeyi makes this list for being the most active Nigerian goalkeeper at the moment and kept a clean sheet just one Tuesday, November 20 in Super Eagles of Nigeria’s goalless draw at home to Uganda.

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham)

Ajayi is in right-back position for this XI but not for his performance but for lack of options. He did concede two goals as a central defender in Rotherham's 2-2 home draw against Queens Park Rangers. He remains one of Nigeria’s best defenders and his performance in the Super Eagles game against Uganda is still fresh in mind.

Kenneth Omeruo (Central defence/Leganes)

Kenneth Omeruo play Omeruo helped Leganes to keep a clean sheet (Getty Images)
 

Omeruo continued in his rich vein of form in Spain and was solid again for Leganes who beat Alaves 1-0 at home.

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence/Udinese)

William Troost-Ekong play Troost-Ekong continued his good form for Udinese (Getty Images)
 

Troost-Ekong has been one of the most consistent Nigerian players so far this season and has continued to impress in his debut season in Italian Serie A. He played 90 minutes as Udinese got a 1-0 home win over Roma.

Jamilu Collins (Left-back/Paderborn)

Fresh from his international duties with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Collins was in action for 90 minutes for Paderborn who got a huge 5-1 win away at Heidenheim in the German division two.

Wilfred Ndidi (Central midfield/Leicester City)

Ndidi started from the bench but was quickly summoned to action in the 30th minute and put in a solid shift as Leicester City battled from a goal and a man down to get a 1-1 draw away at Burnley.

Mikel Agu (Midfield/Vitória de Setúbal)

Mikel Agu has continued to impress and played the whole 90 minutes in Vitória de Setúbal’s 4-1 away at Panefiel in the Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup).

Alex Iwobi (Midfield/Arsenal)

Alex Iwobi play Alex Iwobi was in action for Arsenal who got an away win in the Premier League (Arsenal)
 

Didn’t exactly cover himself in glory but still proved to be pivotal by having a hand in Arsenal’s two goals in tier 2-1 win away at Bournemouth.

Samuel Chukwueze(Forward/Villarreal)

Samuel Chukwueze play Chukwueze was on the scoresheet for Villarreal (Twitter/Villarreal)
 

Chukwueze continues to catch the eye and was breathtaking again in Villarreal’s win over Real Betis. The Nigerian forward scored Villarreal’s second goal of the game to take the tie away from Betis.

Ahmed Musa (Forward/Al Nassr)

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa netted the winner for Al Nassr over the weekend (Al Nassr)
 

Musa netted the winner for Al Nassr on Friday to get into this XI.

Victor Osimhen (Striker/Sporting Charleroi)

Victor Osimhen play Victor Osimhen scored for his club in Belgium over the weekend (belga image)
 

Osimhen keeps getting better at his loan spell in Belgium with Sporting Charleroi. The Nigerian striker got off the bench to score for Sporting Charleroi.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final and 2019 Women's...bullet
2 Cameroon coach wants 2014, 2016 AWCON revenge over Super Falconsbullet
3 Super Falcons boss Dennerby says his team is getting better in...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles striker Osimhen says he's enjoying his loan stint at Charleroi
Ahmed Musa scores winner for Al Nassr against Al Shabab
Nigerian players abroad: Goal fest in Europe as Chukwueze, Musa, Osimhen score
Aubameyang hails Iwobi's influence in Arsenal's win over Bournemouth

Football

Faustino Anjorin
Player of Nigerian descent Faustino Anjorin signs professional contract with Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus last summer from Real Madrid, is targeting a sixth Champions League title to add to his four with the Spanish team and one with Manchester United
Football Ronaldo hits 100 Champions League wins as Juventus soar into last 16
Victor Oshimen
Super Eagles striker Osimhen says he's enjoying his loan stint at Charleroi
Pep Guardiola was again impressed by Lyon as Manchester City rallied for a draw in France
Football Guardiola says Champions League ultimate test after Lyon draw
X
Advertisement