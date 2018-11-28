Osimhen, Troost-Ekong lead Pulse Sports' Nigerian Team of the Weekend

news

With the last international break of 2018 now well and over, club football returned this weekend with a slew of interesting games.

Nigerian players all over the world were in action for their respective club sides .

As usual, Pulse Sports have selected their best Nigerian XI from the performances over the weekend.

Daniel Akpeyi (Goalkeeper)

With no Nigerian goalkeeper of note in action over the weekend, we stick with Chippa United of South Africa goalkeeper Akpeyi in goal for this XI.

Akpeyi makes this list for being the most active Nigerian goalkeeper at the moment and kept a clean sheet just one Tuesday, November 20 in Super Eagles of Nigeria’s goalless draw at home to Uganda.

Semi Ajayi (Rotherham)

Ajayi is in right-back position for this XI but not for his performance but for lack of options. He did concede two goals as a central defender in Rotherham's 2-2 home draw against Queens Park Rangers. He remains one of Nigeria’s best defenders and his performance in the Super Eagles game against Uganda is still fresh in mind.

Kenneth Omeruo (Central defence/Leganes)

Omeruo continued in his rich vein of form in Spain and was solid again for Leganes who beat Alaves 1-0 at home.

William Troost-Ekong (Central defence/Udinese)

Troost-Ekong has been one of the most consistent Nigerian players so far this season and has continued to impress in his debut season in Italian Serie A. He played 90 minutes as Udinese got a 1-0 home win over Roma.

Jamilu Collins (Left-back/Paderborn)

Fresh from his international duties with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Collins was in action for 90 minutes for Paderborn who got a huge 5-1 win away at Heidenheim in the German division two.

Wilfred Ndidi (Central midfield/Leicester City)

Ndidi started from the bench but was quickly summoned to action in the 30th minute and put in a solid shift as Leicester City battled from a goal and a man down to get a 1-1 draw away at Burnley.

Mikel Agu (Midfield/Vitória de Setúbal)

Mikel Agu has continued to impress and played the whole 90 minutes in Vitória de Setúbal’s 4-1 away at Panefiel in the Taca de Portugal (Portuguese Cup).

Alex Iwobi (Midfield/Arsenal)

Didn’t exactly cover himself in glory but still proved to be pivotal by having a hand in Arsenal’s two goals in tier 2-1 win away at Bournemouth.

Samuel Chukwueze(Forward/Villarreal)

Chukwueze continues to catch the eye and was breathtaking again in Villarreal’s win over Real Betis. The Nigerian forward scored Villarreal’s second goal of the game to take the tie away from Betis.

Ahmed Musa (Forward/Al Nassr)

Musa netted the winner for Al Nassr on Friday to get into this XI.

Victor Osimhen (Striker/Sporting Charleroi)

Osimhen keeps getting better at his loan spell in Belgium with Sporting Charleroi. The Nigerian striker got off the bench to score for Sporting Charleroi.