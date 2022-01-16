Pulse Recap: Super Eagles win again, book round of 16 spot; Egypt wins

Elsewhere, seven-time winners, Egypt, returned to winning ways in the other match played on Saturday in Group D.

The Pulse Recap reviews what happened on matchday 7 in the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2021 in Cameroon.

Sudan vs Nigeria: Eagles dispatch Falcons to reach the round of 16

The Super Eagles made it back-to-back wins in the AFCON for the second consecutive time following a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sudan on Saturday.

AFP

Nigeria made their intentions known as early as possible when Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring in the third minute with a calm finish from close range.

The Eagles created several chances but failed to take any of them with William Troost-Ekong and Joe Aribo all coming close.

Bundesliga-based Taiwo Awoniyi, however, doubled the advantage just before the break, it was his first international goal for Nigeria and what a time to get it.

Pulse Nigeria

It was the first time since 1992 that Nigeria's Super Eagles had scored two goals in the first half in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The second half saw Nigeria extend the lead to three goals when the man of the match, Moses Simon combined with Kelechi Iheanacho before calmly putting the ball past Ali Aboeshren to give Nigeria a commanding lead.

Sudan's Jediane Falcons did pull one back from a late penalty but it was nothing but a consolation goal.

Egypt vs Guinea-Bissau: Salah inspires Pharaohs to first win

Mohamed Salah scored a beauty as Egypt won their first game of the tournament against Sudan.

AFP

Egypt kicked off AFCON2021 with a 1-0 loss to Nigeria but bounced back in the second game in a keenly contested tie against the Jediane Falcons on Saturday.

AFP