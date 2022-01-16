Pulse Recap: Super Eagles win again, book round of 16 spot; Egypt wins

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigeria has joined Cameroon and Morocco as the teams to confirm their place in the knockout round

Moses Simon (Nigeria)
Moses Simon (Nigeria)

Nigeria's Super Eagles have confirmed their place in the AFCON2021 knockout round after just two matches in the group stages.

Recommended articles

Elsewhere, seven-time winners, Egypt, returned to winning ways in the other match played on Saturday in Group D.

The Pulse Recap reviews what happened on matchday 7 in the Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON2021 in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles made it back-to-back wins in the AFCON for the second consecutive time following a comfortable 3-1 victory over Sudan on Saturday.

Nigeria are through to the last 16 after dismissing Sudan in Garoua
Nigeria are through to the last 16 after dismissing Sudan in Garoua AFP

Nigeria made their intentions known as early as possible when Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring in the third minute with a calm finish from close range.

The Eagles created several chances but failed to take any of them with William Troost-Ekong and Joe Aribo all coming close.

Bundesliga-based Taiwo Awoniyi, however, doubled the advantage just before the break, it was his first international goal for Nigeria and what a time to get it.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

It was the first time since 1992 that Nigeria's Super Eagles had scored two goals in the first half in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The second half saw Nigeria extend the lead to three goals when the man of the match, Moses Simon combined with Kelechi Iheanacho before calmly putting the ball past Ali Aboeshren to give Nigeria a commanding lead.

Sudan's Jediane Falcons did pull one back from a late penalty but it was nothing but a consolation goal.

Mohamed Salah scored a beauty as Egypt won their first game of the tournament against Sudan.

Mohamed Salah scored the only goal as Egypt beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to get their Africa Cup of Nations campaign up and running
Mohamed Salah scored the only goal as Egypt beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 to get their Africa Cup of Nations campaign up and running AFP

Egypt kicked off AFCON2021 with a 1-0 loss to Nigeria but bounced back in the second game in a keenly contested tie against the Jediane Falcons on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's winner against Guinea-Bissau
Mohamed Salah scored Egypt's winner against Guinea-Bissau AFP

Liverpool's Mo Salah was the hero for the Pharaohs as his 69th-minute strike was enough to beat Sudan and earn the seven-time AFCON champions their first win of the 2021 edition.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Pulse Recap: Super Eagles win again, book round of 16 spot; Egypt wins

Pulse Recap: Super Eagles win again, book round of 16 spot; Egypt wins

Lewandowski looking for 'The Best' consolation in Zurich

Lewandowski looking for 'The Best' consolation in Zurich

Salah strike gives Egypt victory over Guinea-Bissau at Cup of Nations

Salah strike gives Egypt victory over Guinea-Bissau at Cup of Nations

Mbappe scores as PSG extend mammoth Ligue 1 lead

Mbappe scores as PSG extend mammoth Ligue 1 lead

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 8 (Group E & F) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 8 (Group E & F) predictions

Dybala helps Juve to Udinese win as contract spat bubbles under

Dybala helps Juve to Udinese win as contract spat bubbles under

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)