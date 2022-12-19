PULSE PICKS: 2022 African XI of the year

Yassine Bounou (GK) - Morocco & Sevilla

The goalkeeper decision was one of the easiest choices to make. Yassine Bounou has had an excellent 2022 both for his club Sevilla and Morocco. He was arguably the best keeper at the just concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup, narrowly missing out to Emi Martinez of Argentina.

An excellent shot-stopper, Bono, as he is fondly called, kept three clean sheets in the World Cup, against Croatia, Spain, and Portugal. He was also the hero of the shootout against Spain and was inspirational as Morocco got to the semi-final.

Achraf Hakimi (RB) - Morocco & PSG

Hakimi has had a fantastic 2022. He has grown into a key role at PSG, taking control of the right-hand side, and was a major part of the Ligue 1 title trump for the French Side.

On the international scene, he was amazing in Qatar. We already knew about Hakimi and his menace in the attacking third, but he put in consistent defensive shifts as the Atlas Lions looked solid at the back.

Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) - Senegal & Chelsea

Koulibaly has been one of the finest defenders in Europe for a few seasons and his excellent impact at Napoli finally earned him a big move to Chelsea. While he hasn’t had a seamless transition into the premier league, he has had steady moments.

At the World Cup, Koulibaly was colossal for Senegal, leading by example to propel them into the second round. Unfortunately they lost to a better England side but that takes nothing away from the year Koulibaly has had

Roman Saiss (CB) - Morocco & Besiktas

The former Wolves defender has had a bit of a mixed year from a collective standpoint. He was probably the most consistent member of a Wolves team that struggled to find any consistency last season. However, he got himself a move to Besiktas in the summer and has continued to excel.

His stock has risen even higher following some world class defensive displays at the World Cup for Morocco. One wonders what may have happened had he been fit to face France in that semi-final game. An absolute must-have in any African team of the year.

Calvin Bassey (LB) - Ajax

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey had an excellent year. He was a key figure as Rangers made an unprecedented run to the Uefa Europa League final which they lost on penalties to Frankfurt.

His brilliant performances for Rangers earned him a move to Ajax for a record fee of £20M. Another one who could not showcase his talents to the World in Qatar but will be proud of his achievements this year.

Thomas Partey (CM) - Ghana & Arsenal

The Arsenal midfielder has really come into his own this year. Partey is now genuinely an elite holding midfielder capable of performing at the highest levels of football. He has had a fantastic year at Arsenal despite his off-field issues.

His ability to hold everything together allows the offensive weapons for the gunners show their full array of skills, knowing the protection he provides. He was not the best version of himself in Qatar, as Ghana crashed out in the group stage but there is no one better in his position

Sofyan Amrabat (CM) - Morocco & Fiorentina

Amrabat is another one to benefit from an excellent World Cup. He has been steady for Fiorentina in the Italian Serie A but his real standout performances came at the just concluded World Cup in Qatar. He was at the heart of everything Morocco did.

Amrabat was press resistant and tidy in possession while picking out passing options regardless of being harried.

At the time of writing, he has made the highest number of recoveries (57) in Qatar, with Luka Modric the nearest with 51.

Alex Iwobi (CM) - Nigeria & Everton

Alex Iwobi is a man reborn under the tutelage of Frank Lampard at Everton. His transformation into an all-action midfielder has brought out his best qualities.

It was a shame not to see his talents in Qatar due to the inability of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the tournament. Still, the sky is the limit for Iwobi whose excellent form has put him in line for a contract extension

Sadio Mane (LW) - Senegal & Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane had an excellent start to 2022 by winning the African Cup of Nations for his country Senegal. He was exceptional throughout the tournament and replicated that form for Liverpool, finishing the season with 23 goals.

That excellent form earned him a big-money move to German giants, Bayern Munich. Mane has settled in brilliantly scoring 11 goals already and he will look to add more trophies to a glittering career.

Victor Osimhen (CF) - Nigeria & Napoli

The Nigerian international Victor Osimhen is arguably the hottest striker in Europe at the moment. He has scored 10 goals in 14 games for Napoli this season and looks set to score even more goals.

Osimhen was unable to lead Nigeria to the World Cup in Qatar and while that was a major disappointment, the Napoli striker has had a year to be proud of.

Mohamed Salah (RW) - Egypt & Liverpool

The Egyptian forward has once again had an outstanding year on a personal level. Despite starting the year with disappointment in losing in the final of the African Nations Cup, Salah bounced back to lead Liverpool to two titles.

