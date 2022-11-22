Pulse of The Day: Saka, Rashford return in style, Santa Mendy and the Middle East getting cooked

There was an average of four goals scored in three matches across two groups on Tuesday, with the game between England and Iran delivering the best viewing.

Here is the Pulse of The Day moments from day two, featuring Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Edouard Mendy.

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford return in style

In the summer of 2021, at the Euro 2020, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford were racially profiled and abused by English fans after England lost the final to Italy via a penalty shootout.

Both forwards came off the bench late in the game and missed their kicks as England lost 3-2 to Italy in the final.

AFP

However, that was forgotten on Tuesday when both superstars inspired the Three Lions to a comfortable 6-2 demolition of Iran.

Saka scored two of the goals, while Rashford came off the bench to score one and played a part in the build-up to another goal as England routed Iran.

AFP

Middle East is getting cooked

The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab nations could end in disaster for the countries if something remarkable doesn't change.

AFP

Things are not going as planned as the moment for the host, Qatar, and their Middle East neighbours after two defeats in two games.

On day one, Qatar became the first host in World Cup history to lose their opening game aftera 2-0 defeat to Ecaudor in front of a packed Stadium.

AFP

Enner Valencia was the architect of that heartbreak for the home side as he scored a brace - it could have been worse for the Qataris, but the VAR intervened.

Then, on matchday two, Iran became the second nation from the region to taste defeat - and theirs was a massacre.

AFP

Iran suffered a 6-2 destruction in the hands of England, who cooked and served them on a platter.

The hope of the region now lies squarely on Saudi Arabia, who are the next to take to the pitch - but it could get worse as the Green Falcons will battle Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Santa Mendy gifts the Netherlands early Xmas present

African champions, the Teranga Lions of Senegal, seemed to be on their way to a share of the spoils against the Netherlands until the final six minutes.

AFP

In the absence of talisman Sadio Mane, the Lions had looked good against the Dutch, even though both sides delievered a masterclass in missing chances for 83 minutes.

But in that final six minutes, Chelsea's goalkeeper, Mendy, decided to steal the show with two costly errors that gifted Louis van Gaal's men a comfortable 2-0.

AFP

From mistiming a Frenkie de Jong cross to parring like a learner a tame left-footed shot from Memphis Depay to the path of Davy Klassen, who aptly punished the error, Mendy made Qatar's goalkeeper, Saad Al-Sheeb, look quite good.

In the end, Christmas came early for the Dutch as Santa Menday presented them with a beautiful early gift.

Worthy Mentions

Africa's football icon, George Weah, may not have played at the World Cup for his country, Liberia, but he can be proud after his son achieved that feat, albiet for another nation.

AFP

Timothy Weah was on target as the United States of America shared the spoils with Wales in the final game of day two, which also saw Gareth Bale score Wales' first goal in the tournament for the first time in 64 years.