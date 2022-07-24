PULSE OF THE DAY

Morocco 'don chop breakfast', Barcelona vs Real Madrid ends in blows

Izuchukwu Akawor
Moroccan breakfast in Rabat and Las Vegas El Clasico between archrivals Barcelona and Real Madrid headline Pulse of The Day.

The Sunday edition of the Pulse of The Day offers you all the juicy takes from some of the most pulsating events in the football world in the last few hours.

Morocco's defeat in the WAFCON final, Barcelona and Real Madrid literal head-to-head clash in the US and of course, the arrival of a 'saviour' in Arsenal.

I had to start with the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations between host, Morocco and South Africa.

As a Nigerian, you should be able to tell how I felt watching Morocco lose on Saturday night to South Africa.

South Africa are the women's champions of Africa
After sending Nigeria's Super Falcons out of the competition in the most agonising manner, ending the quest for a 10th WAFCON title, last night's defeat was filling indeed.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana became only the third nation in Africa to lift the coveted Women’s title after Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea following a deserved 2-1 win over the Atlas Lionesses.

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title ended following their loss to Morocco
With every Moroccan watching, a Hildah Magaia-inspired second half goals saw South Africa withstand a late onslaught from the host to make their country and Nigerians proud in Rabat.

The first El Clasico of the season saw archrivals Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas early Sunday morning.

Raphinha has scored two and assisted two goals in two matches for Barcelona.
Barcelona defeated Real by a narrow 1-0, with new signing Raphinha showing his quality again with a ferocious winner from outside the box.

It was the second goal in as many games for the Brazilian, who also has two assists to his name.

However, while Barca may have won, both clubs laid down a marker with what fans can expect heading into the season.

The game was more than a friendly one as players from both teams came to blows toward the end of the first half.

Sergio Busquets and Rodrygo started the interesting altercation, while Aranjo and Antonio Rudiger added the needed pepper and seasoning.

However, former Chelsea star, Eden Hazard, decided to be the peacemaker when he came in to remind the players it was just a friendly.

For fans of the two teams, surely, they can't wait for the next El Clasico, especially the Catalans, who are looking to win back the La Liga title.

If there is one team on a high in confidence at the moment, it is North London side, Arsenal.

The Emirates club is looking well-oiled after taking city rivals, Chelsea, to the cleaners on Sunday.

Gabriel Jesus scored his third goal in three pre-season games as Arsenal thrash Chelsea
Arsenal proved too hot for Thomas Tuchel and his Blues after a 4-0 thrashing in Orlando.

New signing, Gabriel Jesus scored his third goal of the pre-season to continue is brilliant start to life for the Gunners.

It was a frustrating day for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel against Arsenal.
Other scorers for Arsenal were Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Sambi Lokonga.

All i can say is, who can stop the Gunners this season like this?

