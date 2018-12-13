Pulse List 2018: 10 biggest football transfers of the year

news

Despite the introduction of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rule, clubs have continued to splash huge cash on players.

In 2018, there were a series of big transfers around Europe and in the continuance of the Pulse’s End of Year Lists, we look at the biggest of the year.

1. Kylian Mbappé (£159.3m/Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain)

This was a move that was concluded a year ago but to find a way around the FFP rule, Paris Saint-Germain first took Mbappe on loan with an agreement to pay £159.3m the following year to Monaco.

In the summer of 2018, the move finally happened.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (£88.5m/Real Madrid to Juventus)

After becoming getting fed up with life at Real Madrid due to his several disagreements with president Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in the most shocking transfer of 2018.

The move cost £88.5m and for a 33-year-old that might have been too much but not for Ronaldo.

3. Virgil van Dijk (£75m/Southampton to Liverpool)

In a bid to solve his defensive frailties, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp splashed £75m on Dutch defender Van Dijk.

The 27-year-old helped Liverpool to the final of the Champions League. This season so far, he has been arguably the best defender in the Premier League as Liverpool aim to wrestle the title from Manchester City.

4. Alisson Becker (£65m/Roma to Liverpool)

Liverpool feature again on this list for Alisson Becker whom they got for £65m from Roma.

After two costly mistakes from his goalkeeper Loris Karius in the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid, Klopp went all out again this time to get a top goalkeeper. £65m was splashed on Brazilian goalkeeper Becker who has so far been impressive.

5. Riyad Mahrez (£60m/ Leicester City to Manchester City)

How do you improve a team that breezed their way to the Premier League title while breaking numerous records over the course of the season, including: most points (100), most wins (32), most away wins (16), most goals (106), most consecutive league wins (18), highest goal difference (+79), most passes in a game (903), fewest minutes behind in matches (153 minutes) and biggest winning points margin (19)?

It was never going to be cheap to get another elite talent to join the ranks of the Manchester City squad. £60m it cost Manchester City to get their hands on Mahrez from Leicester City.

With the £60m spent on him, Mahrez is the most expensive signing at Manchester City and also the most expensive African player.

6. Aymeric Laporte (£57m/Athletic Bilbao to Manchester City)

With Southampton trying to force Manchester City hands for Van Dijk, b turned his attention to French defender Aymeric Laporte.

In January 2018, City completed the signing of the defender who helped their bid to win the Premier League.

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£56m/Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal)

With record signing Alexandre Lacazette injured then Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger splashed another record fee on striker Aubameyang.

£56m, Arsenal paid Borussia Dortmund for the 29-year-old who is looking the real deal. Furthermore, he has formed a deadly partnership at the front with Lacazette.

8. Naby Keita ( £52.8m/RB Leipzig to Liverpool)

Although this deal was agreed in 2017, it was the summer of 2018 that Liverpool's £52.8m signing of Keita from RB Leipzig came to effect.

The Liverpool rebuilding continued with the signing of the midfielder who had impressed in German with RB Leipzig.

9. Thomas Lemar (£52.7m/Monaco to Atlético Madrid)

In the summer of 2018, Thomas Lemar finally got his big move away from Monaco after his break out year with the 2017 French champions.

Atletico Madrid splashed £52.7m to get the forward from Monaco.

10. Jorginho (£50.4m/Napoli to Chelsea)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich finally landed Maurizio Sarri, a manager to wet his palate for aesthetically pleasing football.

To dictate his Sarriball from the base of the midfield, Sarri brought along Jorginho who had been the fulcrum of his heralded style at Napoli.

He didn’t come cheap as Chelsea had to splash £50.4m for the Brazilian-born Italian midfielder.