PSG's star Kylian Mbappe makes big move after attending NBA draft

The collaboration was officially launched at this week's NBA Draft which held at the Barclays Center in New York. Mbappe was present at the draft. So far, details about the partnership are sketchy.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old signed establishing Zebra Valley: his content creation company, and reached an agreement with the WME Sports agency.

WME Sports, an Endeavor affiliate, will represent Mbappe's interests and work with him to produce live, scripted, and animated content for his new business.

Zebra Valley, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, will concentrate on sports, music, art, technology, gaming, consumer items, and youth culture. It also aims to give young people a platform.

What has Mbappe said about the collaboration?

Speaking after the signing, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said that partnership was aimed at bringing football and basketball fans together.

“The strategic partnership between Zebra Valley and the NBA represents a significant step in bringing football and basketball fans together around premium content by telling stories that matter,” the PSG man said.

“We look forward to working with the NBA team to encourage dialogue among global communities and make cultural conversations more relevant.”

Through his team Paris Saint-Germain, which has a kit deal with Nike-owned Jordan Brand, Mbappe already has connections to basketball.

What is the NBA saying?

“Drafting Kylian Mbappe into the NBA family speaks to the global appeal of NBA basketball and the convergence of the league, the global football community and popular culture," the NBA's director of fan engagement and direct-to-consumer for Europe and the Middle East, George Aivazoglou, added.