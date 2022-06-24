PSG's star Kylian Mbappe makes big move after attending NBA draft

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 23-year-old said that his aim is to unite sports fans.

Kylian Mbappe was present at the 2022 NBA draft
Kylian Mbappe was present at the 2022 NBA draft

Kylian Mbappe's newly-formed production company Zebra Valley, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) have entered a multi-year content creation relationship.

The collaboration was officially launched at this week's NBA Draft which held at the Barclays Center in New York. Mbappe was present at the draft. So far, details about the partnership are sketchy.

Earlier this month, the 23-year-old signed establishing Zebra Valley: his content creation company, and reached an agreement with the WME Sports agency.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and PSG star Kylian Mbappe
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and PSG star Kylian Mbappe

WME Sports, an Endeavor affiliate, will represent Mbappe's interests and work with him to produce live, scripted, and animated content for his new business.

Zebra Valley, which has its headquarters in Los Angeles, will concentrate on sports, music, art, technology, gaming, consumer items, and youth culture. It also aims to give young people a platform.

Speaking after the signing, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said that partnership was aimed at bringing football and basketball fans together.

Mbappe signed an agreement with with WME Sports agency earlier this month after establishing his Zebra Valley content creation company
Mbappe signed an agreement with with WME Sports agency earlier this month after establishing his Zebra Valley content creation company

“The strategic partnership between Zebra Valley and the NBA represents a significant step in bringing football and basketball fans together around premium content by telling stories that matter,” the PSG man said.

“We look forward to working with the NBA team to encourage dialogue among global communities and make cultural conversations more relevant.”

Paolo Banchero (L), Adam Silver (C) and Kylian Mbappe (R) at the NBA Draft on 23 June 2022
Paolo Banchero (L), Adam Silver (C) and Kylian Mbappe (R) at the NBA Draft on 23 June 2022

Through his team Paris Saint-Germain, which has a kit deal with Nike-owned Jordan Brand, Mbappe already has connections to basketball.

“Drafting Kylian Mbappe into the NBA family speaks to the global appeal of NBA basketball and the convergence of the league, the global football community and popular culture," the NBA's director of fan engagement and direct-to-consumer for Europe and the Middle East, George Aivazoglou, added.

“We look forward to working with Kylian and the Zebra Valley team to create unique, compelling content that will engage and inspire fans around the world.”

Jidechi Chidiezie

