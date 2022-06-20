Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez has revealed in an interview that French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) asked Vinicius Junior not to renew and offered him a super contract.
TRANSFERS
PSG tried to 'steal' Real Madrid star, Florentino Perez reveals in interview
Florentino Perez has made surprising revelations in his interview granted to El Chiringuito.
Recommended articles
Speaking to El Chiringuito per MARCA, the president of Real Madrid revealed that the 21-year-old had received offers but that the Brazilian only considered staying at the Bernabeu.
More from category
-
PSG tried to 'steal' Real Madrid star, Florentino Perez reveals in interview
-
Man City REJECT Chelsea's opening €35m bid for Raheem Sterling
-
6 Africans who could be considered for CAF Men's Player of the Year award