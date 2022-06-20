TRANSFERS

PSG tried to 'steal' Real Madrid star, Florentino Perez reveals in interview

Jidechi Chidiezie
Florentino Perez has made surprising revelations in his interview granted to El Chiringuito.

Karim Benzema embraces Vini Jr
Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez has revealed in an interview that French champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) asked Vinicius Junior not to renew and offered him a super contract.

Speaking to El Chiringuito per MARCA, the president of Real Madrid revealed that the 21-year-old had received offers but that the Brazilian only considered staying at the Bernabeu.

