PSG face UEFA sanctions after crowd trouble against Red Star

Football PSG face UEFA sanctions after crowd trouble against Red Star

Paris Saint-Germain could face sanctions from UEFA after European football's governing body on Thursday said it was opening an investigation into crowd trouble at this month's Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade.

  Published:
Paris Saint-Germain's fans hold up their team scarves at the start of their UEFA Champions' League football match against Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris October 3, 2018 play

Paris Saint-Germain's fans hold up their team scarves at the start of their UEFA Champions' League football match against Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris October 3, 2018

(AFP/File)

The game, which PSG won 6-1 at the Parc des Princes, is also being probed by French investigators over suspicions of match-fixing by the Serbian champions, when a senior official of the club allegedly bet millions of euros on the team to lose by five goals.

The Ligue 1 leaders have been charged over "setting off fireworks" and "crowd disturbances", and were also fined 20,000 euros ($22,960) for a delayed kick-off.

As PSG had already had one stand closed due to flares being let off during last season's last-16 exit to Real Madrid, they could be handed a heavier penalty if found guilty this time.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel was also given a warning by UEFA over the late kick-off.

In addition to the incidents inside the Parc des Princes, clashes erupted between fans and police after the game outside the stadium.

