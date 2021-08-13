PSG drop a behind-the-scenes video of Lionel Messi’s first day at the club

The all-access video shows Messi travelling from Barcelona to Paris to put pen to paper on a mega £1million-a-week two-year deal on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Messi travelled with his wife Antonela and three kids in a private plane and had hundreds of passionate fans waiting for him at the airport.

From the video, he is seen waving to them as he made his way to undergo a thorough medical test, with routine checks and fitness readings all included.

With cameras showing him inside the car carrying him from place to place, he then arrives at the Parc des Princes where he dons the Paris Saint-Germain kit for the first time.

Next was a photoshoot at the Stadium before met up with new teammates and also manager Mauricio Pochettino.