'A Master at work' - Reactions as fans hail Lionel Messi's golazo following PSG's comeback win against Troyes

The hosts were hoping to build on their emphatic victory in mid-week in the Champions League.

However, it was the visitors who assumed the lead very early in the game after Mama Balde found the back of the net for Troyes to put them 1-0 up against PSG.

The hosts dominated possession and created a number of decent chances for themselves as they sought a comeback.

As expected, PSG roared back into the game after Neymar found Carlos Soler who fired home to level matters in the 24th minute.

Twitter

Christophe Galtier's men pressed for the lead in the first period but couldn't find it as both sides were made to wait until the second period having gone into the break-all square.

The second half resumed with the hosts in the ascendency but however, it was the visitors instead who found themselves ahead once more.

In the 52nd minute, Wilson Odobert produced a brilliant pass to Mama Balde (Troyes) inside the box who fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma once more to bag his brace and give Troyes a 2-1 lead.

But the defending champions roared back again three minutes later as Lionel Messi found the back of the net in a potential goal-of-the-season contender to put the scores at 2-2.

The hosts intensified their efforts to finally assume the lead for the first time in the game and were rewarded minutes later after Lionel Messi found Neymar who fired home in the 62nd minute to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.

The hosts weren't done yet as Kylian Mbappe was adjudged to have been fouled in the box in the 75th minute.

However, the prolific Frenchman stepped up and fired past Gauthier Gallon to extend their goal advantage to two.

But the visitors would also not back down as second-half substitute Ante Palaversa found the back of the net in the 88th minute to shorten the deficit to 4-3 and give Troyes a hope of stealing a point at the Parc de Princes.

But ultimately, Christophe Galtier's men held on for a deserved win against Bruno Irles' impressive team on Saturday evening.

Social Media Reactions

Following the comeback victory for PSG, fans have taken to social media to hail Lionel Messi after his spectacular strike for the Parisians against Troyes on Saturday evening.