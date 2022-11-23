'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

His son, Timothy, featured in what could be described as a frustrating game for the US Men's National Team as they made their return to the World Cup since 2014, scoring his side's only goal.

However, with less than ten minutes to go, Wales won a penalty with Gareth Bale converting the spot kick to see both teams share the points.

While the result wasn't something to celebrate, Weah got to mark the personal landmark with his father, who wrote on Twitter: 'Just had dinner with my son Timothy Weah. Proud daddy.'

After he retired from football, the former Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea, Manchester City and Marseille star moved into politics and eventually contested for the Liberian presidency.

In 2018, he was elected the 25th president of Liberia, taking over from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

To date, Weah remains Africa's only ever Ballon d'Or winner - picking up the prize in 1995 after his stellar performances with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

On the international scene, he represented Liberia, winning 75 caps and scoring 18 goals for his country and playing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on two occasions.

Weah is also often regarded as one of the best players never to have played at the World Cup, something his son Timothy, did not what to become of his playing career.

Hence, in 2018 - after representing the United States from under-15 to under-23 levels - Timothy made his debut for the USNMT having been born in Brooklyn, New York and lived his early life in Florida.

Despite multiple criticisms of choosing to represent the United States over his father's nation, he continues to perform at high levels for the Americans.