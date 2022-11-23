QATAR 2022

'Proud father', President of Liberia celebrates with Timothy Weah over World Cup goal

Jidechi Chidiezie
On Monday night, Timothy Weah achieved one feat his Ballon d'Or-winning father could only dream about but never achieve in his illustrious career.

President George Weah of Liberia with his son Timothy and rest of his family
President George Weah of Liberia with his son Timothy and rest of his family

Following his son's performance in the United States 1-1 World Cup draw with Wales, the President of Liberia and 1995 Ballon d'Or winner George Weah, have described himself as a 'proud daddy'.

His son, Timothy, featured in what could be described as a frustrating game for the US Men's National Team as they made their return to the World Cup since 2014, scoring his side's only goal.

However, with less than ten minutes to go, Wales won a penalty with Gareth Bale converting the spot kick to see both teams share the points.

While the result wasn't something to celebrate, Weah got to mark the personal landmark with his father, who wrote on Twitter: 'Just had dinner with my son Timothy Weah. Proud daddy.'

After he retired from football, the former Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Chelsea, Manchester City and Marseille star moved into politics and eventually contested for the Liberian presidency.

In 2018, he was elected the 25th president of Liberia, taking over from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

George Weah
George Weah Pulse Nigeria

To date, Weah remains Africa's only ever Ballon d'Or winner - picking up the prize in 1995 after his stellar performances with AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

On the international scene, he represented Liberia, winning 75 caps and scoring 18 goals for his country and playing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on two occasions.

Weah is also often regarded as one of the best players never to have played at the World Cup, something his son Timothy, did not what to become of his playing career.

Hence, in 2018 - after representing the United States from under-15 to under-23 levels - Timothy made his debut for the USNMT having been born in Brooklyn, New York and lived his early life in Florida.

Despite multiple criticisms of choosing to represent the United States over his father's nation, he continues to perform at high levels for the Americans.

The USA returns to World Cup action on Friday with a tough game against England, which won its first match 6-2 against Iran.

