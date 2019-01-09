Special Presidential Investigatory Panel (SPIP) on the recovery of public property have requested for a travel ban for President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick and other federation officials.

Okoi Obono-Obla who is the chairman of the SPIP on recovery of public property, has confirmed the panel believe they have enough evidence to charge Pinnick and six other members of the NFF including Vice Presidents Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi and Mallam Shehu Dikko, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, Alizor Chuks, Mohammed Cheku and Dr Sanusi Mohammed to court.

The SPIP have also sent a request to the Nigeria Immigration Service to prevent the NFF officials from leaving the country.

NFF boss Pinnick is however currently out of the country on Confederation of African Football (CAF) duties.

“We have concluded our investigation and established what is called prima facie case against them,” Obono-Obla told journalists on Monday in Abuja.

“We shall charge them to court whether they are here or not.”

Initial denial

This comes after Pinnick took to his Twitter account to deny reports that he has been arrested, placed on a travel ban and about to be prosecuted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

After Pinnick’s initial denial of a travel ban on him, the Presidency also released a statement to deny that Buhari had ordered the arrest of Pinnick.

In the statement the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba said Buhari would not interfere in the due processes of the law.

“The position of the President that allegations of criminal nature should be addressed only by investigation and law enforcement agencies, within the framework of the law has not changed,” part of the statement reads.

As part of the process, the SPIP in 2018 questioned Pinnick, Dikko and Dikko for several hours in connection with conspiracy and alleged cases of diversion of public funds at the NFF.