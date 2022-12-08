PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

Amrabat is a player in demand

Both Tottenham and Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements and Amrabat could prove to be a quality addition.

AFP

Tottenham were reportedly in talks to sign him before they opted to bring in Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. It will be interesting to see if they can succeed in signing the 26-year-old this time around.

Fiorentina will fight hard to keep him

However, his team, Fiorentina have no plans to let him leave in the January transfer window as they seek to climb up the table and possibly play champions league football next season. That might mean that both Premier League clubs will have to wait until the summer to sign him.

AFP

The Fiorentina star is at the peak of his powers right now and he could improve both teams drastically. His strength and dominance in midfield are qualities that should endear him to fans of the English game.