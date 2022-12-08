The 26-year-old has been immensely crucial for his country in the World Cup so far and his performances at the base of midfield have been the catalyst for many of the impressive displays and invariably, a key factor in them securing a quarter-final berth in Qatar
PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation
Tottenham and Liverpool are interested in signing the Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat who has been exceptional at the World Cup
Amrabat is a player in demand
Both Tottenham and Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements and Amrabat could prove to be a quality addition.
Tottenham were reportedly in talks to sign him before they opted to bring in Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus. It will be interesting to see if they can succeed in signing the 26-year-old this time around.
Fiorentina will fight hard to keep him
However, his team, Fiorentina have no plans to let him leave in the January transfer window as they seek to climb up the table and possibly play champions league football next season. That might mean that both Premier League clubs will have to wait until the summer to sign him.
The Fiorentina star is at the peak of his powers right now and he could improve both teams drastically. His strength and dominance in midfield are qualities that should endear him to fans of the English game.
Liverpool have had to deal with multiple injury problems this season and they are expected to lose players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the season on a free. Signing a player like Amrabat will help the Reds with their current issue of lack of midfield depth.
