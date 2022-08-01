Premier League clubs to stop 'taking the knee' before games

David Ben
The Premier League teams want to stop taking the knee before matches next season after a meeting between all 20 top-flight clubs as per reports.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold take the knee before their FA Community shield clash on Saturday July 30,2022.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold take the knee before their FA Community shield clash on Saturday July 30,2022.

Since the restart of the 2020-21 season, football teams in England have supported 'taking the knee' before the kick-off of matches.

The anti-racism gesture has been cited as a direct response to the birth of the 'Black Lives Matter movement'.

However, the association of Premier League club captains have now reached an agreement that taking the knee prior to kick-off would only be done in selected matches as from next season as per a report from Mail Plus.

The report adds that most of the league's skippers have agreed that the gesture has 'lost its importance' during a meeting that was held last week.

Although, the source adds has stated that it is not yet known how and when Premier League teams will show their support for the latest development.

However, it is believed that the gesture will be performed during primetime TV matches as well as local derbies.

The Mail have also revealed that AFC Bournemouth will not 'take the knee' in any fixture insisting that it has 'run its course'.

Despite an agreement found between the club captains, reports also caime that there still a few skippers that are yet to discuss the 'change of plans' with their respective teams.

Regardless, any decision made eventually will most likely be supported by the Premier League after clubs have been consulted.

An announcement regarding taking the knee could now also be imminent against Friday's Premier League opener between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

