PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates MOTM award with Super Eagles coach José Peseiro

Awoniyi was voted the Man of the Match award as Nottingham Forest held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in a Premier League fixture played on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Awoniyi the star signing for Nottingham Forest from Union Berlin at the start of the season was given the key role to lead their attack.

Raheem Sterling scored in the 16th minute to put Chelsea in front as Nottingham Forest went to the halftime break a goal down.

Awoniyi had to hold his own against experienced Chelsea center-backs Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Nottingham Forest found an equalizer in the 63rd minute when Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier converted a ball through to him by his compatriot Willy Boly.

Awoniyi was an outlet for Nottingham Forest all game chasing down loose balls and using his physicality against the Chelsea backline.

Awoniyi wins Man of the Match award

In the 88th minute, Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper took off Awoniyi for defender Neco Williams to loud applause from the fans as the game ended in a draw.

After a hard-fought duel, Awoniyi was voted Man of the Match by the fans for his performance by the Nottingham Forest fans on social media.

Awoniyi recorded 39.7% of the votes defeating goalscorer Aurier with 28.4%, Morgan Gibbs-White with 17.8%, and Boly with 14.1%.

Awoniyi and Peseiro

Super Eagles boss Peseiro was at the 30,000-capacity City Ground stadium to witness the clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

After the game, the Portuguese tactician was spotted with Nigerian stars for Nottingham Forest Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Awoniyi was the star of the game for Nottingham Forest but his compatriot Dennis was an unused substitute.