For more than two weeks, there have been youth-led protests to call for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a dreaded and controversial unit of the Nigerian Police.

While that call has been yielded by the President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari through the Inspector-General of Police, protests have continued all over the world for a total reform of the police and justice for all victims of police brutality in Nigeria.

A host of Premier League stars have used their social media to support the movement and there have been further discussions among the league’s players about how they could provide more support according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The discussions kicked off after Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo called out the Nigerian government following the gun attack by security forces on peaceful protests in Lekki on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

“I would say the government are a shame to the world — for killing your own citizens, sending military to the streets, to kill protesters because they are protesting for their rights,” the former Super Eagles said in an emotional video on social media.

“Today, 20th of October 2020, you people will be remembered in the history as the first government to send military to the city to start killing their own citizens.

“I am ashamed of this government. I’m calling the UK government, calling all those leaders in the world to please see what is going on in Nigeria and help us — help the poor citizens.”

Ighalo’s video drew reactions from the likes of his teammate Marcus Rashford, Rio Ferdinand and England football legend Gary Linekar.

Several footballers of Nigerian heritage including Tammy Abraham, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi have reacted to the development in Nigeria.

The likes of Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil have also used social media to show their support.

