One match has already been called off due to the spread. A new date will be announced for the Aston Villa – Newcastle United game after an outbreak at Newcastle where several players and staff tested positive.

Nine other scheduled matches are however set to go on as planned, with a shakeup expected at the top of the table, at least as far as the top three sides are concerned.

The biggest game of the weekend will no doubt be the North London derby. Tottenham Hotspur hosts Arsenal on Sunday, with the two sides having had mixed fortunes in the past few matches.

Spurs are top of the table and surely in their form ahead of this game, they won’t take a loss to their arch rivals, who have had a very poor start to the season. In previous meetings, odds have been on Arsenal winning but this time almost all bookies have Spurs popping out as favorites and rightly so, looking at their performances under Jose Mourinho.

Liverpool, who had a controversial draw with Brighton in their last game, will definitely be hoping for Spurs to drop points in that game. They are second, tied on points with the North Londoners and will be seeking a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers which could see them go top.

Diogo Jota will love this game. The forward has scored in each of the last three Liverpool home league matches since joining from Wolves and will fancy his chances against his former team. He is among the players highly tipped to score in the game.

Another side eying a rise to the top of the league standings is Chelsea. The Blues go to this game on the back of a 4-0 win away to Sevilla and have not lost any of their last eight matches in the league since falling at home to Liverpool.

They have come out as the best defensive side in the last five league rounds and they will hope they can overcome the Leeds United test in Round 11. They welcome Marcelo Bielsa’s side, hoping to improve from their 0-0 home draw with Spurs last time out.

At the bottom end of the table, some movement is also expected. Sheffield United have been left forlorn, rock bottom in the standings after West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Fulham claimed their first wins of the season in their recent matches.

It has been a tough season already for Sheffield United and they can’t rise from the foot of the table after this round, but as they welcome Leicester City, they can hold on some hope. Leicester have lost their last two league matches and the most recent one, against Fulham, who are not very far from Sheffield, should give the Blades some hope. However, with four wins in the last five away matches, Leicester are being tipped as favorites in this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion momentarily managed to rise from the bottom three in Round 10 matches but Fulham’s win over Leicester City saw them drop back there. Now they have a real chance of shooting at least to 17th place when they host Crystal Palace.

West Brom will be fired up for this, noting that Palace are on three losses in their last four matches and with key man Wilfred Zaha not yet cleared to play. However, a draw seems very likely in this game.

Another side keen to shoot up from the relegation region is Burnley. The Clarets were given a thrashing at Manchester City in their last match, going down 5-0, with the hosts having two goals ruled out.

That loss came right after Burnley’s first win of the season, and it was expected, looking at the qualities of the two sides. Burnley have lost four of their last five home matches and will hope they can make use of home advantage after their win over Palace at Turf Moor.

However, they are facing an Everton side with three away wins in the five league matches they have played, and badly in need of a win after four losses in the last five matches. The balance of strength between the two sides leaves Everton as firm favorites to win this game.

Other matches set for the weekend will see Manchester City host Fulham on Saturday as they look to stabilize following a slow start, while Manchester United, coming from a midweek loss will travel to London to face West Ham United. On Monday, Brighton will be at home to play Southampton in the last of the Round 11 matches.

