Premier League Player, Manager of the Month September nominees

Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month award

Here are the stand out players and managers short-listed for awards in the month of September.

play

Chelsea star Eden Hazard and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling lead the nominees for the September Premier League Player of the Month award announced on Friday, October 5.

The nominees include Leicester City forward James Maddison, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and Everton Forward Gylfi Siggurdson.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura was crowned the winner for last month beating opposition form Sadio Mane and Marcos Alonso.

Hazard is favourite to land the monthly award as his fine form in the league has seen him compared to football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, James Maddison, Willy Boly, Alexandre Lacazette and Gylfi Siggurdson play Nominees for player of the month (Premier League)

 

Manager of the Month award

The nominees for the Manager of the Month award were also announced Watford boss Javi Gracia won the award for the month of August.

 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola who are still unbeaten this season are among the shortlist.

Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Nuno Espirito play Nominees for amanager of the month (Premier League)

 

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery who has picked up maximum points since their opening two defeats along with Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito.

Goal of the month

Manchester City stars dominate the nominees for the Carling Goal of the Month award.

Goal of the Month nominees play Nominees for goal of the month (Premier League)

 

The award won by Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri for the month of August will be contested by Manchester City trio Kyle Walker.

 

Other nominees include Willian Borges, Wilfred Zaha, Hojbjerg, Ikay Gundogan, Alexandre Lacazette and Daniel Sturridge.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

