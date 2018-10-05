news

Chelsea star Eden Hazard and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling lead the nominees for the September Premier League Player of the Month award announced on Friday, October 5.

The nominees include Leicester City forward James Maddison, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Willy Boly, Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette and Everton Forward Gylfi Siggurdson.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura was crowned the winner for last month beating opposition form Sadio Mane and Marcos Alonso.

— EA SPORTS FIFA (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Hazard is favourite to land the monthly award as his fine form in the league has seen him compared to football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Manager of the Month award

The nominees for the Manager of the Month award were also announced Watford boss Javi Gracia won the award for the month of August.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola who are still unbeaten this season are among the shortlist.

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery who has picked up maximum points since their opening two defeats along with Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito.

Goal of the month

Manchester City stars dominate the nominees for the Carling Goal of the Month award.

The award won by Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri for the month of August will be contested by Manchester City trio Kyle Walker.

Other nominees include Willian Borges, Wilfred Zaha, Hojbjerg, Ikay Gundogan, Alexandre Lacazette and Daniel Sturridge.