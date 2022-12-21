Pep Guardiola took over as Manchester City manager in the summer of 2016 and has since won five Premier League titles, four League Cups, and the FA Cup. However, he is yet to lead the club to Champions League glory.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Pep Guardiola admits City reign ‘not complete’ without Champions League
Pep Guardiola has said that if Manchester City do not win the Champions League under him, his successful tenure will “not be complete.”
Guardiola wants Champions League trophy
Guardiola signed a one-year contract extension last month with an option to extend it until 2025 and he was asked if winning the biggest prize in Europe had been a motivating factor in that decision.
“It is not the only one but I admit it is the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we do not win it,” he said. “But that is not the only reason [I signed]. I will do everything in the time we have together to win it but I said the same before [signing]. It is the trophy we do not have and we will try to do it. I have the feeling they [City] will get it sooner or later. We have tried in the past, even in the first season even though we went out in the last 16. So we will try with all our strength.”
What next for Man City?
Man City are back in action on Thursday night for the first time since the break in domestic football for the World Cup when they host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie.
Pep Guardiola will be without the England players, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, and John Stones for the game against Liverpool but star striker, Erling Haaland is expected to start.
