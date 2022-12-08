PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

Atletico Madrid attacker, Joao Felix has been the topic of transfer discussion in recent weeks. His strong performances for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar have fueled the rumour even further.
Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix will be on the move in 2023 according to reports and his asking price has been set at around €120million
Recent reports in the Spanish media suggest Atletico Madrid will be willing to cash in on the exciting Portuguese forward but they will be desperately looking to get back what they spent to bring him to the club from Benfica in July 2019
Where Could Felix end up?
At that price range, there are really only a few clubs that could afford his services but he has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United as well as some recent links to Chelsea.
Manchester United could really do with a top signing in attack to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony have struggled for consistency. Still, it remains to be seen precisely where Felix will end up.
