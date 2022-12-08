ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix will be on the move in 2023 according to reports and his asking price has been set at around €120million

Portugal and Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix could be on the move soon
Atletico Madrid attacker, Joao Felix has been the topic of transfer discussion in recent weeks. His strong performances for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar have fueled the rumour even further.

Joao Felix in action for Portugal at the World Cup in Qatar
Recent reports in the Spanish media suggest Atletico Madrid will be willing to cash in on the exciting Portuguese forward but they will be desperately looking to get back what they spent to bring him to the club from Benfica in July 2019

At that price range, there are really only a few clubs that could afford his services but he has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United as well as some recent links to Chelsea.

Manchester United could really do with a top signing in attack to replace Cristiano Ronaldo. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Antony have struggled for consistency. Still, it remains to be seen precisely where Felix will end up.

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth. - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

PREMIER LEAGUE: Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly lining up big move for Moroccan midfield sensation

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United reportedly told to stump up €120m for top transfer target

Tyson Fury calls out Wayne Rooney ahead of Oleksandr Usyk undisputed fight

Reactions as WNBA star Brittney Griner exchanged for death merchant Viktor Bout

New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

QATAR 2022: Ahead of historic quarter-final, fatigue, not Goncalo Ramos, is Morocco's great World Cup enemy

Divine Oduduru missing in action at National Sports Festival due to injury

