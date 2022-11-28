Premier League: Manchester United interested in big money move for Netherlands star

Manchester United are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV. The 23-year-old has scored in each of the Netherlands two World Cup games so far. He has also scored 13 goals for PSV this season having also contributed a huge 17 assists.

The Red Devils are in the market for attacking reinforcements and the manager, Ten Hag, views Gakpo as the perfect attacking piece to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

United spoke to Gakpo about a potential move over the summer before Erik ten Hag opted to shell out £85million for Antony. The player admitted it was a “shame” the move didn’t come off but hasn’t let it impact his form this season

