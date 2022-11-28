Premier League: Manchester United interested in big money move for Netherlands star
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag is reportedly close to getting a replacement for the departed Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United are reportedly advancing in talks to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV. The 23-year-old has scored in each of the Netherlands two World Cup games so far. He has also scored 13 goals for PSV this season having also contributed a huge 17 assists.
The Red Devils are in the market for attacking reinforcements and the manager, Ten Hag, views Gakpo as the perfect attacking piece to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.
United spoke to Gakpo about a potential move over the summer before Erik ten Hag opted to shell out £85million for Antony. The player admitted it was a “shame” the move didn’t come off but hasn’t let it impact his form this season
Gakpo is a player United have been heavily linked with since the summer and the departure of Ronaldo makes it even more imperative. Gakpo can operate either as a winger or a central forward and his ability to create chances at a high rate as well as score goals will be alluring to several top clubs in the world. Despite the recent reports it is believed that United still have a lot of work to do to get a deal over the line.
