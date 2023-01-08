Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas and that could complicate a deal to bring the Netherlands international to Old Trafford but Erik ten Hag is keen to add the striker to his ranks.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan
Manchester United are in discussions with Burnley about the possibility of bringing in Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on loan in the January window
Manchester United interested in Wout Weghorst
Manchester United have been in the market for a striker to provide attacking cover for Marcus Rashford, and have made initial contact with Burnley to find out if a deal is possible, according to The Athletic.
Weghorst moved to Burnley on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Wolfsburg on Transfer Deadline Day in January 2022, but left to join Istanbul-based outfit Besiktas on a season-long loan last summer having found the back of the net just twice for the Clarets.
Burnley have made it clear that United must negotiate with Besiktas and pay any compensation the Turkish side may demand. The Red Devils have lodged their interest with the Turkish giants and formal talks are expected to happen soon.
Why Weghorst could be a good fit for Manchester United
The Red Devils need depth in attack and would ideally prefer a target man. Weghorst fits the bill perfectly. Blending superb hold up skills with a keen eye for goal. There is a lack of transfer funds available to boss Erik ten Hag and this will represent low-risk move.
The towering 6ft 6in striker scored for Besiktas in their victory over Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on Saturday and should he return to England, it would give the striker another chance to impress after his disappointing spell at Burnley.
PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United close to loan deal for Ronaldo replacement
Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo
FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset