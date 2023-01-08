PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

Manchester United interested in Wout Weghorst

Manchester United have been in the market for a striker to provide attacking cover for Marcus Rashford, and have made initial contact with Burnley to find out if a deal is possible, according to The Athletic.

AFP

Weghorst moved to Burnley on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Wolfsburg on Transfer Deadline Day in January 2022, but left to join Istanbul-based outfit Besiktas on a season-long loan last summer having found the back of the net just twice for the Clarets.

Burnley have made it clear that United must negotiate with Besiktas and pay any compensation the Turkish side may demand. The Red Devils have lodged their interest with the Turkish giants and formal talks are expected to happen soon.

Why Weghorst could be a good fit for Manchester United

The Red Devils need depth in attack and would ideally prefer a target man. Weghorst fits the bill perfectly. Blending superb hold up skills with a keen eye for goal. There is a lack of transfer funds available to boss Erik ten Hag and this will represent low-risk move.

AFP