ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United are in discussions with Burnley about the possibility of bringing in Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on loan in the January window

Wout Weghorst is a transfer target for Manchester United
Wout Weghorst is a transfer target for Manchester United

Weghorst is currently on loan at Besiktas and that could complicate a deal to bring the Netherlands international to Old Trafford but Erik ten Hag is keen to add the striker to his ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Manchester United have been in the market for a striker to provide attacking cover for Marcus Rashford, and have made initial contact with Burnley to find out if a deal is possible, according to The Athletic.

Wout Weghorst joined Burnley in January 2022 for £12m
Wout Weghorst joined Burnley in January 2022 for £12m AFP

Weghorst moved to Burnley on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Wolfsburg on Transfer Deadline Day in January 2022, but left to join Istanbul-based outfit Besiktas on a season-long loan last summer having found the back of the net just twice for the Clarets.

Burnley have made it clear that United must negotiate with Besiktas and pay any compensation the Turkish side may demand. The Red Devils have lodged their interest with the Turkish giants and formal talks are expected to happen soon.

The Red Devils need depth in attack and would ideally prefer a target man. Weghorst fits the bill perfectly. Blending superb hold up skills with a keen eye for goal. There is a lack of transfer funds available to boss Erik ten Hag and this will represent low-risk move.

Weghorst could be on his way to Manchester United
Weghorst could be on his way to Manchester United AFP

The towering 6ft 6in striker scored for Besiktas in their victory over Kasimpasa in the Super Lig on Saturday and should he return to England, it would give the striker another chance to impress after his disappointing spell at Burnley.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Manchester United are in the market to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United close to loan deal for Ronaldo replacement

  • Aboubakar released by Al-Nassr to free up space to register Ronaldo

    Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

  • Sheffield Wednesday knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup in a huge upset win

    FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

Recommended articles

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

FA CUP: Roundup: Newcastle crash out, Wrexham cause biggest Upset

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester United hold talks over Wout Weghorst loan

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Kebbi Beach Soccer League super 4 gets kickoff date

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Akpom on target again but rampant Seagulls humble Carrick’s resurgent Boro

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Black Saturday for Awoniyi-less Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

FA CUP: Wolves force replay against Liverpool after Alisson blunder

FA CUP: Wolves force replay against Liverpool after Alisson blunder

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

8 reasons Nigeria athletics fans should be thrilled in 2023

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

Al-Nassr release Aboubakar to free up space to register Ronaldo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined