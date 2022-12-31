PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City held to draw by stubborn Everton

Man City vs Everton first half

City dominated from the kick-off and Everton were given an early warning sign when Erling Haaland latched onto a Kevin De Bruyne through ball, before firing an effort into the side netting from an acute angle.

However, the Norway international only had to wait until the 24th minute for his mandatory goal, sweeping the ball home with his right foot after being neatly teed up by Riyad Mahrez.

Although the hosts took their foot off the gas following the 21st league goal for Haaland this season, they went very close to doubling their advantage moments before halftime. De Bruyne sent in an inch-perfect free-kick that was powerfully headed onto the post by John Stones, ensuring City kept their slender lead at the break.

Man City vs Everton second half

The second half had barely got into its stride when a six-minute stoppage ensued due to an issue with the technical equipment for one of the assistant referees. Play resumed and City continued to look for openings, searching for a second goal.

Everton equaliser

The lengthy stoppage appeared to work to the Toffees benefit, as they found an unlikely equaliser in the 64th minute. Gray made a determined run into the penalty box, and despite momentarily losing his footing, the winger produced a thunderous strike that whistled into the top corner.

As the contest entered the closing stages, City began to search desperately for the winner. De Bruyne saw his effort blocked by the Everton defence, before Jordan Pickford pulled off a fine stop to deny Mahrez.

The hosts were ultimately unable to take advantage of over 11 minutes of additional time, leaving them with one point from their last two home league games.