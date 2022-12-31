ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City held to draw by stubborn Everton

Demarai Gray produced a moment of sheer brilliance to cancel out Erling Haaland's opener and deny City all three points at the Etihad Stadium

Demarai Gray scored the equalizer for Everton to deny Man City all three points
Everton came into this game having lost six of their last eight league games. Coming to the home of the champions, they knew they had their work cut out to claim a positive result.

City dominated from the kick-off and Everton were given an early warning sign when Erling Haaland latched onto a Kevin De Bruyne through ball, before firing an effort into the side netting from an acute angle.

Erling Haaland celebrates with his Man City teammates after opening the scoring against Everton
However, the Norway international only had to wait until the 24th minute for his mandatory goal, sweeping the ball home with his right foot after being neatly teed up by Riyad Mahrez.

Although the hosts took their foot off the gas following the 21st league goal for Haaland this season, they went very close to doubling their advantage moments before halftime. De Bruyne sent in an inch-perfect free-kick that was powerfully headed onto the post by John Stones, ensuring City kept their slender lead at the break.

Haaland scored his 21st league goal of the season for Man City
The second half had barely got into its stride when a six-minute stoppage ensued due to an issue with the technical equipment for one of the assistant referees. Play resumed and City continued to look for openings, searching for a second goal.

The lengthy stoppage appeared to work to the Toffees benefit, as they found an unlikely equaliser in the 64th minute. Gray made a determined run into the penalty box, and despite momentarily losing his footing, the winger produced a thunderous strike that whistled into the top corner.

Demarai Gray scored a wonder goal to earn a point for Everton against Manchester City
As the contest entered the closing stages, City began to search desperately for the winner. De Bruyne saw his effort blocked by the Everton defence, before Jordan Pickford pulled off a fine stop to deny Mahrez.

The hosts were ultimately unable to take advantage of over 11 minutes of additional time, leaving them with one point from their last two home league games.

While City present Arsenal with the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table, Everton will hope the point will kickstart their bid to move away from the relegation zone.

