Benitez, Son win Premier League monthly awards

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has emerged the winner of the Manager of the Month award for November.

Benitez was announced the winner on Friday, November 14 and he replaces Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe who won the award in October.

Benotez beat Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp two managers leading the league to the award.

Other nominees include Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, Everton manager Maro Silva and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner.

Benite won the three games Newcastle played in November and his Manager of the Month award is his seventh overall.

more to follow...