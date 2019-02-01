Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette lead the nominees for the January Premier League Player of the Month award announced on Friday, February 1.

Rashford produced a stunning month for Manchester United as he scored three goals as they began winning games after the departure of Jose Mourinho.

Another favourite for the award is Rashford's Manchester United teammate Victor Lindelof who was a rock in defence.

Other nominees are Lacazette who also scored three goals for Arsenal, Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse who scored three goals also, Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton with 15 saves and Bournemouth striker Josh King with three goals and one assist.

Manager of the month

Only three managers were nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for January.

https://twitter.com/premierleague/status/1091320369800232961

Nominees are new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who won five out of six games in the month.

Others are Burnley manager Sean Dyche who was able to produce a four game unbeaten run while new Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl who has propelled the Saints in their fight against relegation.