PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA
Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged with additional betting violations by the Football Association, the governing body has announced
Recommended articles
Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.
In a statement on the Brentford website, the club said they had been informed of the additional charges, adding: “Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue.”
The initial alleged breaches stretch from 2017, when Toney was a Newcastle United player, to 2021 after he had joined Brentford from Peterborough.
More from category
-
PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022
-
NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs
-
FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses