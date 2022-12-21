PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA

Toney was charged in November with 232 alleged breaches over a four-year period. The 26-year-old has now been charged with breaching FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and February 18 2019. Toney has until 4 January to provide a response.

In a statement on the Brentford website, the club said they had been informed of the additional charges, adding: “Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue.”