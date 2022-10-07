Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'the best' team this season

The signing of Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland appears to be the final piece in Pep Guardiola's puzzle as there is growing confidence about maintaining their domestic dominance, as well as the increasing possibility of finally lifting the Champions League title.

Despite dismantling every team they have come across this season, City head into the weekend a point behind league leaders Arsenal - who entertain Liverpool on Sunday in another test of their title credentials.

Guardiola and former protégé Mikel Arteta previously worked together in Man City, with the latter serving as his assistant and helping the club to two Premier League titles, two FA cups, and two EFL trophies, before leaving to coach the Gunners' first team.

Twitter

And City coach Guardiola, has continued to hail his former assistant despite the criticism he often faced as head coach of the North London club.

However, when Asked how much progress City had made this season, Guardiola took the opportunity to point out that although he was more than satisfied with the performance of his own team.

‘In general we played really good football in all these years. ‘The way we are playing is normal. In six, seven years, every year we are a little bit better in some terms.' he was quoted to have said via Metro.

But the Spaniard was also quick to point out that there has been one club better than his magnificent team this season.

Pulse Nigeria

‘We cannot forget one thing ladies and gentlemen. There is one team that has been better than us this season, this is the reality.

‘The reality is that Arsenal have been better than us so far. We are not top of the league. It is important to be there and try to fight to arrive there.’ he said.