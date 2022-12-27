PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea too good for Bournemouth in comfortable win

Chelsea vs Bournemouth first half

Chelsea began the game on the front foot, pinning Bournemouth back into their own box and looking for openings. Graham Potter started with Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in attack.

That attacking prowess paid off as early as the 16th minute for Chelsea as Havertz opened the scoring. He instinctively put the finishing touch to a quick move that involved Mason Mount and Sterling.

AFP

Chelsea doubled their lead soon after. This time, a scrap just inside the penalty area saw the ball fall to Mount, who curled a pinpoint effort into the corner to give the home side a healthy advantage.

AFP

Bournemouth keeper, Mark Travers, made two good saves from Reece James and Sterling before the interval to keep his team in the game.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth second half

The second half started with a bit of misfortune for Chelsea as Reece James went down injured and had to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea were denied a third goal on several occasions. Travers denied Mount from close range before Kalidou Koulibaly headed narrowly wide.

Despite being unable to increase their lead it was a good day at the office for Graham Potter and his side and they will now look to build momentum.

AFP