PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea too good for Bournemouth in comfortable win

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-0 thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount

Kai Havertz opens the scoring for Chelsea against Bournemouth
Chelsea players celebrate a goal against Bournemouth

Chelsea were looking to bounce back from their poor form before the World Cup break and a game against Bournemouth at home was the perfect chance.

Chelsea began the game on the front foot, pinning Bournemouth back into their own box and looking for openings. Graham Potter started with Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in attack.

That attacking prowess paid off as early as the 16th minute for Chelsea as Havertz opened the scoring. He instinctively put the finishing touch to a quick move that involved Mason Mount and Sterling.

Kai Havertz opens the scoring for Chelsea against Bournemouth
Kai Havertz opens the scoring for Chelsea against Bournemouth AFP

Chelsea doubled their lead soon after. This time, a scrap just inside the penalty area saw the ball fall to Mount, who curled a pinpoint effort into the corner to give the home side a healthy advantage.

Mason Mount doubled the lead for Chelsea against Bournemouth
Mason Mount doubled the lead for Chelsea against Bournemouth AFP

Bournemouth keeper, Mark Travers, made two good saves from Reece James and Sterling before the interval to keep his team in the game.

The second half started with a bit of misfortune for Chelsea as Reece James went down injured and had to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Chelsea were denied a third goal on several occasions. Travers denied Mount from close range before Kalidou Koulibaly headed narrowly wide.

Despite being unable to increase their lead it was a good day at the office for Graham Potter and his side and they will now look to build momentum.

Chelsea back to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premier League
Chelsea back to winning ways against Bournemouth in the Premier League AFP

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have now lost six of their last seven PL matches, leaving them just three points clear of the relegation zone.

