PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea too good for Bournemouth in comfortable win

Chelsea were looking to bounce back from their poor form before the World Cup break and a game against Bournemouth at home was the perfect chance.
Chelsea defeated Bournemouth 2-0 thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount
Chelsea vs Bournemouth first half
Chelsea began the game on the front foot, pinning Bournemouth back into their own box and looking for openings. Graham Potter started with Havertz, Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic in attack.
That attacking prowess paid off as early as the 16th minute for Chelsea as Havertz opened the scoring. He instinctively put the finishing touch to a quick move that involved Mason Mount and Sterling.
Chelsea doubled their lead soon after. This time, a scrap just inside the penalty area saw the ball fall to Mount, who curled a pinpoint effort into the corner to give the home side a healthy advantage.
Bournemouth keeper, Mark Travers, made two good saves from Reece James and Sterling before the interval to keep his team in the game.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth second half
The second half started with a bit of misfortune for Chelsea as Reece James went down injured and had to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.
Chelsea were denied a third goal on several occasions. Travers denied Mount from close range before Kalidou Koulibaly headed narrowly wide.
Despite being unable to increase their lead it was a good day at the office for Graham Potter and his side and they will now look to build momentum.
Bournemouth, meanwhile, have now lost six of their last seven PL matches, leaving them just three points clear of the relegation zone.
