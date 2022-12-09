ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal considering move for Barcelona star to replace the injured Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are reportedly in the market to sign a striker in the January window to bolster their forward ranks.

Gabriel Jesus will be out for three months with a knee injury and Arsenal are looking for replacements
Ferran Torres joined Barcelona from Premier League club Manchester City in December of last year with the prospect of more playing time a major factor in his decision. The Spanish winger has not progressed into the player that people once expected him to be, but at 22 years old, he still has plenty of time to reach his prime.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres is reportedly a key target for Arsenal
Torres was recently knocked out of the World Cup with his country Spain, and now rumours have begun ahead of the January transfer window that Arsenal are willing to pay for his services. According to the report, Barcelona are more than happy to let him leave in the upcoming transfer window. With Gabriel Jesus recently undergoing surgery after suffering an injury at the World Cup, Arsenal will be looking for a replacement.

