Former Super Falcons goalkeeper Precious Dede has recounted how she was almost raped while she was a young footballer in an incident that could have changed the course of her life.

Dede who retired in 2015 won two Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) titles with the Super Falcons and also played in four FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

Her path to success was however, filled with difficulties and in one incident, she was almost raped by a group of men.

The 39-year-old revealed that the experience almost discouraged her from continuing with her football career.

She was travelling to Umuahia for a game when she met some men who attempted to rape her.

Precious Dede won several titles with the Super Falcons

“I was travelling to Umuahia for a game and in the neighbourhood, some men were asking me out about seven of them. I didn’t know how possible [it is] for one person to date seven friends,” she told busybuddiesng.com.

After rejecting their advances, the men attempted to rape her in the night but she managed to escape.

She admitted that the scar from that harrowing experience has stayed with her.

“I know I was very strong, I was [a] determined person. I knew what I was looking for and I tried to put that behind me,” the former Delta Queens and Arna-Bjørnar of Norway goalkeeper also said.

Dede also played for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at three Olympic Games.