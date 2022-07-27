Portugal's star says Osimhen is yet to express his talent fully for Napoli

Osimhen is one of the best young attackers in the world right now, with Europe's top clubs taking notice of him. The Super Eagles star joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of €75.00m.

Osimhen can do more- Rui

The Nigerian international had scored 18 goals in all competitions for Lille, including 13 in the Ligue 1, before signing for Napoli.

Since he joined the Neapolitans, Osimhen has scored 24 goals and eight assists in 51 league games. While it is a decent return, Rui believes Osimhen can do better, saying the Nigerian youngster is still yet to express his talents fully.

ALSO READ: Victor Osimhen wants to emulate Tottenham star and Chelsea legend