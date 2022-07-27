SUPER EAGLES

Portugal's star says Osimhen is yet to express his talent fully for Napoli

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles striker has had a rollercoaster time at Napoli since he joined the club in 2020.

Mario Rui believes Victor Osimhen can reach a higher level
Mario Rui believes Victor Osimhen can reach a higher level

Portugal star Mario Rui has praised Victor Osimhen's qualities as a striker but believes the Nigerian international is still yet to develop into his full element.

Osimhen is one of the best young attackers in the world right now, with Europe's top clubs taking notice of him. The Super Eagles star joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of €75.00m.

The Nigerian international had scored 18 goals in all competitions for Lille, including 13 in the Ligue 1, before signing for Napoli.

Since he joined the Neapolitans, Osimhen has scored 24 goals and eight assists in 51 league games. While it is a decent return, Rui believes Osimhen can do better, saying the Nigerian youngster is still yet to express his talents fully.

Osimhen is one of the top young strikers in the world
Osimhen is one of the top young strikers in the world Pulse Nigeria

