Qatar 2022: What Cavani said about Ronaldo's return to Manchester United

Cavani knew his time at the club was done and dusted the moment it became clear that the Portuguese would be reunited with his former club.

The 35-year-old, who had scored 17 goals in 39 matches during his debut season with the English giant, saw his game time reduce following the arrival of Ronaldo.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, the Uruguayan forward recounted that he had to call his brother first the moment he found out Ronaldo was set to return.

"At the moment it was done, I thought it was a good thing for Manchester to sign Cristiano," Cavani told ESPN Brasil via Mirror.

Cavani would have loved to leave

Cavani handed over the famous number seven to Ronaldo after he rejoined last summer but admits he considered leaving the club.

"The first thing I did was call my brother [Walter Fernando Guglielmone, who also acts as his agent] and said: 'Fernando, if this had happened a week ago, I would ask you to find me another club.' he added per Mirror.

"But not because I didn't want to play with Ronaldo. No. Because I had the opportunity to know him, and he is a great professional, with his targets, and that is perfect for a sportsman."

"But as I know, after years in football, how things work these days. That's why I spoke to my brother."

Cavani enjoyed limited game time at Old Trafford following Ronaldo's return to the club, making just 20 appearances and scoring just two goals.

He left the club for free to join LaLiga side Valencia, last summer, with Ronaldo now on the move after his contract was terminated by the club.

Cavani and Ronaldo to clash in Qatar

Meanwhile, later tonight at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha, the pair will meet again, this time as opponents.

Ronaldo's Portugal goes head-to-head with Cavani and Uruguay in the second game in Group H at the FIFA World Cup.