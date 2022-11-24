QATAR 2022

Ghana score Africa's first goal but Ronaldo's record-breaking penalty fires Portugal to a win

Joba Ogunwale
The Black Stars scored two goals, but it was Cristiano Ronaldo who stole the headlines as Portugal started their World Cup campaign with a win.

Ronaldo made history as Portugal edged out Ghana in a World Cup classic.
Cristiano Ronaldo made history as Portugal edged out Ghana in a 3-2 thriller in the two sides' opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign.

Ronaldo had been in the news since last week after his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, which eventually led to his exit from Manchester United.

However, that did not affect him in Portugal's opening of the 2022 World Cup as he became the first player to score in five consecutive World Cups.

The first half of the match was a stark contrast to the second half, with only Ronaldo coming close twice. The former Manchester United man had the chance to put Portugal ahead in the tenth minute after he was played through by Bruno Fernandes.

However, Lawrence Ati, in Ghana's goal, did brilliantly to thwart his effort for a corner kick. Minutes later, Ronaldo had the ball in the back of the net, but his effort was ruled out after he was adjudged to have fouled Alexander Djiku in the build-up.

That happened to be the last highlight of the half, but the game lit up following the restart, with Ronaldo playing a central role.

The Portuguese captain put Portugal ahead in the 65th minute from the penalty spot after Mohammed Salisu was adjudged to have fouled him in the box.

It was Ronaldo's eighth goal in his fifth World Cup, making him the first player to score in five tournaments.

However, Ronaldo and Portugal's joy was shortlived as Andrew Ayew levelled scores for Ghana with a close-range finish following good work from Mohammed Kudus. It was the first goal an African team scored in this World Cup.

But just as Ghana thought they were going to get something from the game, Joao Felix restored Portugal's lead before Rafael Leao extended the lead in the 80th minute.

There was to be more drama, though, as Osman Bukari pulled one back for Ghana in the 89th minute. Bukari's goal set up a nervy finish for Portugal.

The Black Stars almost secured an unlikely point after Antoine Semenyo caught Diogo Costa unaware, but the Bristol City man slipped in his attempt to hit the ball.

The incident happened to be the last chance of the match as Portugal held on for a 3-2 win. The Selecao will now face Uruguay in their next game while Ghana will battle South Korea.

