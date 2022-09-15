Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Mathias presented himself to detectives on Wednesday afternoon after being summoned for questioning.

Mathias Pogba with his brother Paul Pogba
Mathias Pogba with his brother Paul Pogba

Mathias Pogba, the elder brother of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, has been detained by French police officers on suspicion of taking part in the scheme to blackmail the Juventus player.

Recommended articles

Mathias presented himself to detectives on Wednesday afternoon after being summoned for questioning, according to the French newspaper Le Monde. He has now been taken into detention.

Pogba is said to have been escorted at gunpoint to a flat in the eastern Paris suburb of Roissy-en-Brie, handing over €100,000 (£85,000) to the gunmen at that time.

The midfielder claimed that when he initially started playing professionally at the age of 16, he was required to pay 'protection money' of €1 million (£860,000) a year, an amount that now totals €13 million (£11.2 million).

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba pulse senegal

It's said that Pogba tried to withdraw the entire sum at first, but his bank denied him permission. Instead, the 29-year-old paid £85,000 to the gang but filed a criminal complaint after the group continued to press for more money.

In response to Pogba's accusations, French prosecutors launched a judicial investigation earlier this month.

"Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s office launched a judicial investigation today relating to allegations against persons unknown, including blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping or kidnapping with a release before the seventh day to prepare or facilitate the commission of a crime or an offence, and membership of a criminal conspiracy," an official statement read.

"All of Paul’s statements, from the hearing at the start of August – before my videos – to the response from his lawyers and the responses, from his supporters, are only intended to drag my name through the mud," Mathias said in a TikTok video in August.

Pogba and his brother Mathias
Pogba and his brother Mathias Pulse Nigeria

"So I’m asking myself – why rush to affirm that what I had to say concerned just witchcraft?"

"Because it would be difficult to talk about the so-called blackmail in this case? So wouldn’t it be better to hammer home that the big brother is just a jealous, money-grabbing person, ready to do anything to discredit before he speaks?

"Isn’t that what all false accounts in my name are all about? No, we don’t accept conspiracies here."

The 32-year-old is also a footballer who have spent most of his playing career with lower-league teams in England and other European countries.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

We will get better - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

"We will get better" - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack