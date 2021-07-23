RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Pochettino pens new PSG deal despite tricky start to reign

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Staying on: Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino

Staying on: Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Staying on: Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino on Friday penned a one-year extension to his contract to stay with the French giants until 2023 despite a below-par start to his reign

The Argentine took over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel in January but PSG were dethroned as champions by Lille and were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Their European campaign was ended by Manchester City but PSG saw off Barcelona and Bayern Munich on their way to the last-four.

PSG did win the French Cup with a 2-0 victory over Monaco.

"I'm really very happy, for myself and also for my staff," said former PSG captain Pochettino, who had been rumoured to be on the verge of quitting.

"It's very important for us to feel the confidence of the club and we will give our maximum so that the supporters are proud of Paris Saint-Germain. 

"That's why we will try and reach our objectives all together, as one. Twenty years ago I was captain of this club and today I am the coach. It's a dream come true."

PSG have been active in the transfer market this summer with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum arriving from Liverpool, veteran defender Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma arrived from AC Milan on the back of helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title.

Pochettino's next challenge is to persuade star striker Kylian Mbappe with the world champion's contract due to expire in a year.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Karpin takes over as Russia manager

Pochettino pens new PSG deal despite tricky start to reign

Goal and arrow: Brazil's Paulinho makes stand against religious intolerance at Olympics

Team Nigeria parade at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympic Games

Sancho, the $100 million man, wants to bring trophies back to Man Utd

'World class' Sancho brings style and swagger to Man Utd

Manchester United sign Sancho on five-year deal from Dortmund

'Happy' Son signs new four-year deal at Tottenham

Real Madrid striker Benzema tests positive for Covid-19