'Piggy-back' Keita third Liverpool star hurt in Africa

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita had to be piggy-backed off the field by a Guinean team-mate Tuesday after hurting a hamstring because no stretcher was available in a Rwandan stadium.

Keita joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig earlier this year

(IKIMAGES/AFP/File)

He was the third Anfield star to be injured on Africa Cup of Nations duty after attackers Mohamed Salah (strained thigh muscle) and Sadio Mane (broken thumb) since last Friday.

A Guinean official confirmed to AFP that Keita, who joined Liverpool during the close season from RB Leipzig, had injured a hamstring but gave no further details.

The 2019 Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade Nyamirambo in Rwandan capital Kigali finished 1-1, depriving leaders Guinea of qualification with two matchdays to spare.

Salah scored direct from a corner last Friday, but had to be substituted just before full-time as Egypt defeated eSwatini (formerly Swaziland) 4-1 in Cairo.

Mane suffered his injury while helping Senegal outclass Sudan 3-0 in Dakar 24 hours later.

Liverpool, third in the English Premier League behind Manchester City and Chelsea on goal difference, are away to third-from-bottom Huddersfield Town this Saturday.

