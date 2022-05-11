'We did it!' - Perisic-inspired Inter dethrone Juventus again to lift Coppa Italia

The Old Lady of Italian football Juventus has lost another title to rivals Inter Milan

Ivan Perisic the hero celebrates
Ivan Perisic was the hero of the day after his brace decided a thrilling Coppa Italia final between Inter Milan and Juventus.

Juventus once again lost to Inter after Perisic netted a brace to earn the Nerazzurri the Coppa Italia glory after a 4-2 extra-time win.

Nicolo Barella opened the scoring with an excellent strike in the 10th minute 1-0 up at the break.

However, two goals in the space of two second-half minutes from defender Alex Sandro and Dusan Vlahovic turned the game in favour of the Old Lady.

Ten minutes from time, a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty saw Inter equalise at 2-2 to send the game into extra time.

Perisic converted another penalty to make it 3-2 on the night for Inter before he sealed the win with his second and Inter's fourth, a beautiful half volley to make it 4-2.

"We made it," Inter posted on their official Twitter account.

"Our hearts were beating like crazy. How about yours?" the club added.

Inter Milan have won their first Coppa Italia title since 2011, coming from behind to see off Juventus in a six-goal thriller.

Inter Milan needed 2 penalties to beat Juventus 4-2 to win Coppa Italia
Two goals from Perisic saw the Nerazzurri defeat the Old Lady 4-2 after extra time to crowned the latest Coppa Italia winners for the first time in over a decade.

The win comes just a few months after Simeone Inzaghi's men defeated the Turin giants 2-1 to lift the Italian Super Cup, Supercoppa Italiana, back in January.

Inter Milan lift the Supercoppa Italiana back in January. Photo Credit: Football Italia
Inter are also Serie A champions after they also dethroned Juve last season under former coach Antonio Conte.

The Nerazzurri now hold all domestic titles in Italy in the space of just a year and are also in the race to retain the league title.

