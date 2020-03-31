Veteran goalkeeper Pepe Reina has revealed his ordeal of how he almost died after contracting coronavirus.

Reina said he feared for his life following severe symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The on-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper has however also revealed that he is recovering from the disease.

“I am winning the battle against coronavirus only now,” the 37-year-old Spaniard told Corriere dello Sport.

“The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moments of my life.

Pepe Reina says his symptoms were so obvious that he didn't need to confirm with a test(Aston Villa via Getty Images) Getty Images

“I don't miss the company as it's me, my wife Yolanda, five children and two in-laws. The house is big and loneliness has no access to my home.

“I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus. A fever, dry cough and a headache that never left me - it was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

“The only real fear I had was when I understood that there was no oxygen: endless minutes of fear as if suddenly my throat had closed.

“As a result, I spent the first six or eight days indoors.”

Reina said he didn’t need a test to confirm that he had contracted the virus as the symptoms he showed were very similar to the disease caused by the virus.