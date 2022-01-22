Guardiola says Premier League title race still on after 1-1 draw at Southampton

City lost two points as the Premier League leaders had to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday night.

Hence, Guardiola stated that before dropping two points against the Saints, he did not think the title race was over already.

Champions are not crowned in January

The three-time Premier League-winning coach said during his post-match press conference that no one can be elected Premier champions as early as January as there are still many tough games to be played.

"I don't need a good result even today winning the game (to know) the title race will not be over. In January no one is champions. There are many games, many tough games like today and that’s all," Guardiola said.

AFP

The 51-year-old manager blamed his side's lack of aggression in the opening 10 - 15 minutes for allowing Kyle Walker-Peters to open the scoring against them, but Guardiola went on to praise his team's response to the setback.

Guardiola stated: "Today we played to play good and defend our badge and our people as best as possible and the title will always be a consequence of what we have done. Today was really good.

"We played really well - maybe for 10-15 minutes we were not aggressive enough but the last 20 was excellent and the second half was excellent too. We made an excellent performance for 90 minutes against a top side."

Premier League title is the most-valuable - Guardiola

The former Spanish and German champion said that the Premier League title is the 'most valued' prize that can be won at the end of the season, citing the many contenders for the title as the reason for his statement.

AFP

"That’s why it (the PL) is the most valued title and prize you can achieve every season... It's so difficult with different contenders everyone is ready as we are the reigning champions, we won a lot in the past and it’s always more difficult to win and win again," Guardiola said.

Saturday's draw against Ralph Hassenhuttl's side cut City's lead over Liverpool to 12 points with Jürgen Klopp's side having two hands in hand over Guardiola's side.