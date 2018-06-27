Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Pekerman 'optimistic' as Colombia seek Senegal win

Football Pekerman 'optimistic' as Colombia seek Senegal win

Jose Pekerman has refused to entertain the prospect of seeing Colombia's stuttering World Cup campaign end with their final Group H clash against Senegal on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jose Pekerman and star Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez are not ready to go home yet play

Jose Pekerman and star Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez are not ready to go home yet

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jose Pekerman has refused to entertain the prospect of seeing Colombia's stuttering World Cup campaign end with their final Group H clash against Senegal on Thursday.

Despite following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Japan with a decisive 3-0 win over Poland, Colombia need to beat the on-form Africans in Samara if they are to avoid what would be seen as an embarrassing exit.

"We came here for more, so it wouldn't be a good result for us not to reach the second round," Pekerman said.

Elimination "isn't something we're even considering," he added.

After years of struggling to progress to the latter stages, James Rodriguez's tournament-topping six goals steered Colombia to their best-ever finish of the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago.

But with only three points to their name in Russia, Colombia likely need to win against Aliou Cisse's Senegal.

Colombia failed to qualify from 2002 to 2010, and their previous two campaigns, in 1998 and 1994, ended at the first hurdle.

Pekerman, an Argentine who coached his native country at the 2006 World Cup, produced a tactical masterstroke against the Poles when he aligned left-footed Juan Quintero and Rodriguez in a three-man midfield to devastating effect.

Both players were decisive in goals scored by Monaco striker Radamel Falcao, Barcelona defender Yerry Mina and Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado during an impressive performance that suggested more is to come from the south Americans.

"We are doing everything to stay (in the competition), we are very optimistic," added Pekerman, who was in charge four years ago when hosts Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 and ended their hopes in the semi-finals.

With Senegal and Japan both on four points, Colombia and Senegal could both progress with a draw but only if Japan lose to Poland.

If Japan and Senegal both win, Colombia will be eliminated and who tops the group will be decided on goal difference and then goals scored.

But Pekerman said Colombia will not be aiming for anything less than a win.

"It's clear this is a decisive match and that victory is what will secure our qualification," he said.

"There's a great mood in the squad and we have to be optimistic after our performances against Poland."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina Time and place to watch Super Eagles last group...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La...bullet
3 Nigeria Vs Argentina Preview Resurgent Super Eagles looking to pile...bullet

Football

Here are the reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 3-0 in their final group E game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played on Wednesday, June 27.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 to top Group E
Neymar and Brazil appear to have rediscovered their mojo
Football Brazil, Neymar find their mojo to cruise to last 16
Mexican football fans dismayed by their team's drubbing by Sweden exploded into celebration when South Korea defeated Germany, putting Mexico into the World Cup knockout stage
Football 'Viva Korea!' shout Mexicans as team squeak into World Cup knockouts
Brazil's midfielder Paulinho (R) celebrates with teammates Brazil's forward Neymar (top), Brazil's forward Gabriel Jesus (L) and Brazil's forward Philippe Coutinho after scoring during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group E football match between Serbia and Brazil at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 27, 2018.
Football Thiago, Paulinho steer Brazil into World Cup last 16