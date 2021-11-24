RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Scholes mocks Martial, tags United wingers 'laziest in the world'

Damola Ogungbe

Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes has mocked Manchester United's wingers, tagging them the 'laziest wingers.' The 47-year-old also singled out Anthony Martial for a perceived lack of work rate in the Red Devils shirt.

Paul Scholes calls Anthony Martial and other United wingers 'lazy'
Paul Scholes calls Anthony Martial and other United wingers 'lazy'

Scholes made the comments ahead of Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. Martial started the match alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho but the Frenchman did not make much of an impact before he was substituted in the 66th minute.

Scholes said on BT Sport: "United have the laziest wingers. Do you think Martial will put in a shift?”

Anthony Martial played 66 minutes against Villarreal on Tuesday
Anthony Martial played 66 minutes against Villarreal on Tuesday AFP

The former United midfielder also does not expect temporary manager Michael Carrick to make much of a difference in his role as the coach of Manchester United. Scholes believes that nothing has changed despite the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because Carrick and the rest of Solskjaer's backroom staff were responsible for preparing the team in the first place.

"You asked the question of whether they'll be any better tonight, but it's the same people running the team. It's the same people given massive responsibility to put the team out on the pitch, it's more Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, who have prepared the team. Ole gives them the responsibility to do that. Why that changes now, I don't know," Scholes told BT Sport.

Michael Carrick (L) saw Cristiano Ronaldo fire Manchester United into the last 16 in his first match as caretaker manager
Michael Carrick (L) saw Cristiano Ronaldo fire Manchester United into the last 16 in his first match as caretaker manager AFP

"Being on the staff and preparing the team for tonight, they all should have gone. Ole trusted them each week to get the team prepared for games. They've let the club down, the players down, as much as Ole has."

United are in the middle of a manager hunt with names such as Mauricio Pochettino and Ernesto Valverde topping their list as likely replacements for Solskjaer. Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino is almost destined to take charge of the United team sooner or later as he is rumoured to be the board's preferred option.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

