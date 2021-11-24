Scholes mocks Martial, tags United wingers 'laziest in the world'

Scholes said on BT Sport: "United have the laziest wingers. Do you think Martial will put in a shift?”

The former United midfielder also does not expect temporary manager Michael Carrick to make much of a difference in his role as the coach of Manchester United. Scholes believes that nothing has changed despite the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because Carrick and the rest of Solskjaer's backroom staff were responsible for preparing the team in the first place.

"You asked the question of whether they'll be any better tonight, but it's the same people running the team. It's the same people given massive responsibility to put the team out on the pitch, it's more Kieran McKenna, Michael Carrick, who have prepared the team. Ole gives them the responsibility to do that. Why that changes now, I don't know," Scholes told BT Sport.

"Being on the staff and preparing the team for tonight, they all should have gone. Ole trusted them each week to get the team prepared for games. They've let the club down, the players down, as much as Ole has."