Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has stated that Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League ahead of the two sides meeting.

Pogba and Hazard are the talisman for their teams and the French World Cup winner is anticipating a tough clash at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old is hopeful of getting maximum points against Chelsea to build upon the last minute win at home against Newcastle United.

In an interview with SkySports, Pogba revealed how important a clash the Chelsea encounter is to the season of Manchester United.

He said, “For me (the big games) are the best games to play. You play against the best players, play against a big club, we always have a big rivalry with Chelsea.

“You play football to play those big games with a lot of pressure. That's what you want to play.”

Pogba then went on to praise Chelsea for their outstanding start to the season and highlighted the importance of Hazard to Maurizio Sarri’s team.

He said, “We can see that this season they're having a lot of possession, they're winning.

“One character you cannot miss is Eden Hazard. He's on fire. He's probably the best player in the Premier League right now.

“Everything is going well for them, they have good results."

Pogba revealed how the team came back against Raphael Benitez’s men at Old Trafford as he stated that they rallied themselves just as the game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last season which they had to come back from two goals.

He said, “As well I want to give this point: Old Trafford was a help for us because the stadium were on fire. I could hear all the fans pushing us. This is crazy but it was the 12th player, helped us a lot.

“You could hear the fans shouting, pushing, even when there's a throw-in they were behind us. It was crazy, it was like really fire.

“I think it was like last season against Man City, when we had nothing to lose, we were already 2-0 down and we just think.

“Guys, come on we cannot lose, we are at home and need a reaction.' Everyone had the same reaction and we all went for it, we didn't think about nothing, just to go and win.”