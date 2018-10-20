Pulse.ng logo
Paul Pogba says Eden Hazard of Chelsea Premier League best

Pogba says Hazard is the best in the Premier League ahead Chelsea, Manchester United clash

Paul Pogba has been impressed with the way Eden Hazard has started the season as he rates him very highly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Eden Hazard play Eden Hazard is the Premier League Player of the Month for October (Premier League)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has stated that Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League ahead of the two sides meeting.

Pogba and Hazard are the talisman for their teams and the French World Cup winner is anticipating a tough clash at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old is hopeful of getting maximum points against Chelsea to build upon the last minute win at home against Newcastle United.

Paul Pogba stats

In an interview with SkySports, Pogba revealed how important a clash the Chelsea encounter is to the season of Manchester United.

play Pogba is hoping Manchester United can get the job done against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (Simon Stacpoole Offside)

 

He said, “For me (the big games) are the best games to play. You play against the best players, play against a big club, we always have a big rivalry with Chelsea.

“You play football to play those big games with a lot of pressure. That's what you want to play.”

Pogba then went on to praise Chelsea for their outstanding start to the season and highlighted the importance of Hazard to Maurizio Sarri’s team.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid play Hazard has been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season (AFP/File)

 

He said, “We can see that this season they're having a lot of possession, they're winning.

“One character you cannot miss is Eden Hazard. He's on fire. He's probably the best player in the Premier League right now.

“Everything is going well for them, they have good results."

Pogba revealed how the team came back against Raphael Benitez’s men at Old Trafford as he stated that they rallied themselves just as the game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium last season which they had to come back from two goals.

play Unlike Hazard Pogba has been criticised for his performances this season (Adidas)

 

He said, “As well I want to give this point: Old Trafford was a help for us because the stadium were on fire. I could hear all the fans pushing us. This is crazy but it was the 12th player, helped us a lot.

“You could hear the fans shouting, pushing, even when there's a throw-in they were behind us. It was crazy, it was like really fire.

Hazard stats

“I think it was like last season against Man City, when we had nothing to lose, we were already 2-0 down and we just think.

Benjamin Pavard, Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba play Hazard and Pogba last faced of at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Squawka)

 

“Guys, come on we cannot lose, we are at home and need a reaction.' Everyone had the same reaction and we all went for it, we didn't think about nothing, just to go and win.”

Hazard who won the Player of the Month for September is expected to star alongside Pogba in the Manchester United against Chelsea clash scheduled for Saturday, October 20.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

X
