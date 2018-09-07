Pulse.ng logo
Paul Pogba refuses to dismiss Manchester United exit

In an recent interview Pogba was cryptic in his comments about a possible exit from Old Trafford.

  • Published:
play (Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba refused to rule out an exit from Old Trafford in the coming transfer windows.

The 25-year-old has constantly been linked with a move away in several transfer windows.

According to several reports, Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola was ready to facilitate a big move to Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United stats

However, the deal did not go through as the Premier League side held on to their star player.

Since his big money move from Juventus in 2016, Pogba has struggled for consistency and there have been reports that he is unsettled with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

play Paul Pogba refused to commit his future to Manchester United in an interview (Sky Sports Germany)

 

Following the speculations about his future, Pogba had to opportunity to reinstate his commitment to Manchester United supporters in an interview with Sky Sports Germany.

A move for Pogba has since then gained more focus with Barcelona star Luis Suarez recently stating that Pogba will be happy at the Camp Nou.

Speaking about the previous transfer window and his future at Manchester United, Pogba simply stated that he is under contract and anything could happen.

play Paul Pogba was part of the French team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Getty Images)

He said, “There was a lot of talk, but it was just like that, I'm under contract in Manchester.

“My future is currently in Manchester, I still have a contract, I'm playing there at the moment, but who knows what will happen in the next few months..”

Pogba was also asked about a possible non-existent personal relationship with Mourinho and he added that they maintain their positions as player and manager nothing more added.

play Paul Pogba has struggled for consistency at Manchester United with reports of a class with Jose Mourinho (Simon Stacpoole Offside)

 

He said, “We have a pure coach-player relationship, that's right,' he nodded when asked if there remained any tension between the pair.

“One thing I can assure you: I will always give 100 percent, no matter which coach I always give everything for United - I can not say more.”

Pogba stats

Pogba is on international duty with his French World Cup-winning teammates and is expected to return with Manchester United when they travel to face Watford in their next Premier League encounter scheduled for Saturday, September 15.

Manchester United have unveiled a new away shirt for next season which is based on the one they used from 1990 -1992.

