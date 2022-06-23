Paul Pogba will be wearing the white and black stripes of Juventus next season.
Paul Pogba completes Juventus switch
Turin in a bit! The Ex-Man United star has completed his return to Juventus as a free-agent according to multiple reports
On Thursday, the Italian club and Rafaela Pimenta, the lawyer of the Mino Raiola's agency, reached an agreement for Pogba to make his triumphant to Turin as per Sky Italy.
Juventus have reached an agreement in principle to sign the French star on a free transfer.
The report adds that the length of deal is still yet to be finalised, but it will either be a four-year contract or a three-year deal with an option for a further year.
Pogba is expected to officially sign the contract at the start of July.
The French midfielder is out of contract in a week once the month of June concludes after failing to extend his pact with Manchester United.
He is expected to arrive in Turin in the first week of July to sign his deal with Juventus - his second stint for the Bianconeri nearly 10 years apart.
Pogba played for the Serie A giants from 2012 to 2016 before making his mega-money return to Old Trafford.
Pogba ultimately chose to join Juventus despite being on the radar of multiple European clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.
Pogba is certainly no stranger to the Italian league where he previously won four consecutive Serie A titles and a pair of Coppa Italia titles with Juventus.
